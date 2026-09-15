ABB launches digital platform for optimizing water network operations in India

PRNewswire

Bangaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15: ABB has launched AquaMaster+™, a digital platform for smart water network management, designed to help water utilities in India monitor, analyze and manage their water networks, preventing pipeline water losses and optimizing operations. The integrated platform includes hardware, advanced software capabilities, and cloud-based decision-making tools. The service is available to water companies using ABB's AquaMaster4™ flowmeters or as a standalone software solution that can be integrated into existing systems.

- AquaMaster+™ delivers crucial insights that will help water utilities in India prevent pipeline water losses and optimize operations

- Fleet and device level insights support water network operators with more efficient resource management

- Approximately 2,000 AquaMaster electromagnetic flowmeters units are currently operating across 15 cities in eight Indian states including Bengaluru, Rajasthan, Odisha, New Delhi among others

- The digital service is available to water companies in India using ABB's AquaMaster4™ flowmeters or as a standalone software solution

ABB's AquaMaster electromagnetic flowmeters mark 20 years in India - from a first installation in Bengaluru to nearly 2,000 units today to 15 cities spread across 8 states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha and Delhi. Bengaluru alone now runs some 500 units, giving the city's water utility accurate flow measurement at scale.

"With pressure mounting on water resources globally, a great deal of work is done to prevent losses in the distribution system and to help save water through more efficient resource management," said Raghu Kumar NV, Global Product Manager, ABB's Measurement & Analytics division. "AquaMaster+ will enable this work by connecting water utilities to crucial flow measurement insights from their AquaMaster4 or other devices, helping the water sector outrun - leaner and cleaner."

AquaMaster+ offers fleet level insights that include fleet overview with GIS mapping, as well as device insights that cover flow and pressure shifts, device diagnostics, and remote configuration.

The possibility for remote configuration and management improves response times and reduces travel costs, while real-time monitoring enables proactive issue detection and response.

As it stores device and generic event logs, AquaMaster+ allows for comparison of parameters such as flow rate and pressure, helping water utilities identify anomalies early.

With the possibility of adding virtual flowmeters, AquaMaster+ allows for modeling and comparison of scenarios, simulating real situations and their outcomes, and ultimately allowing operators to make better decisions. The platform offers intuitive navigation, with minimal training required, reducing the possibility for human errors and enabling quick access to critical information.

ABB's AquaMaster flowmeters measure water flow in real time, tracking the exact quantities of water passing through the water network. The flowmeters offer measurement accuracy down to flow velocities lower than 0.1m/s and detect leaks faster than many conventional solutions. In 2022, AquaMaster4 Mobile Comms became the world's first electromagnetic flowmeter with bidirectional connectivity.

With over 50 years in the water industry, ABB offers one of the most comprehensive water management and water analysis portfolios on the market.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB's Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs - from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~26,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. go.abb/automation

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