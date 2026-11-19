BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19: Acceldata, a leader in data observability and agentic data management, hosted Autonomous India 2026 in Bengaluru on November 19, bringing together technology leaders, data architects and enterprise decision-makers to examine how organisations must rethink their data architecture as artificial intelligence moves from experimentation to autonomous action.

Under the theme 'Rewriting Data Architecture for the Agentic Era', the event focused on three areas: data observability, active data management and hybrid compute. Discussions examined how enterprises can maintain data quality and governance while enabling AI workloads to operate across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

As AI agents increasingly retrieve information from multiple systems, execute workflows and support business decisions, enterprises face a new operational challenge. Data quality issues that were previously identified through routine monitoring can now affect AI outputs and trigger downstream actions. At the same time, data distributed across different platforms and infrastructure environments makes consistent governance and visibility more difficult.

Rohit Choudhary, CEO and Founder, Acceldata, said, "The next phase of enterprise AI will be defined by how effectively organisations turn their data investments into business outcomes. Our conversations with enterprise leaders reflect this priority: they need greater flexibility in how they use data, clearer control over costs and governance, and a practical path to scaling AI across clouds, platforms and on-premises systems. Autonomous data management can help address these needs by reducing operational complexity and enabling enterprises to build on their existing investments.

Autonomous 2026 is where enterprise leaders, practitioners and technology innovators came together to explore how autonomous data management can address these needs. The focus is on helping organizations build on their existing investments, reduce operational complexity and make AI a reliable part of everyday operations."

Samikshya Meher of Everest Group spoke on 'When Data Starts Driving Action: Rethinking Data Observability for Agentic AI', examining how the growing adoption of AI agents is changing the role of data observability. Her session highlighted the need for greater visibility, reliability and control across enterprise data environments to ensure AI-driven actions are based on trusted data.

Ashwin Rajeeva, CTO and Co-founder, Acceldata, said, "Enterprise AI is changing the way data infrastructure needs to operate. Traditional architectures were largely designed around centralised data and workloads managed by people. Agentic AI introduces a different requirement: workloads need to operate across distributed data environments, often at machine speed. Enterprises must be able to run compute where their data resides while maintaining consistent governance, visibility and control. Hybrid architecture is becoming central to making that possible."

A key focus of the event was the changing role of data observability. While observability has traditionally helped organisations monitor pipelines, identify anomalies and investigate data quality issues, the growing use of AI agents requires a more continuous approach. Enterprises need to identify and address data issues before they affect AI-driven decisions and workflows.

The discussions also examined the growing role of hybrid compute in enterprise AI deployments. With data spread across on-premises infrastructure, multiple cloud environments and legacy systems, moving everything into a single platform is not always practical. Factors such as data sovereignty, security, latency and infrastructure costs influence where workloads can run. Enabling compute to operate closer to the data, while maintaining consistent governance across environments, is therefore an important consideration for enterprise technology leaders.

The programme featured leadership sessions, expert panels and technology demonstrations on data observability and agentic data management, alongside presentations from Acceldata customers Workday, HSBC and AWS.

* Workday explored how enterprises can move from insight to action by operationalising agentic data management at scale.

* HSBC discussed what it takes to build an AI-ready payments platform.

* AWS examined the shift from human-centric to agent-centric data platforms and what it means for data access, quality, governance and reliability.

The conversations at Autonomous India 2026 reflect a broader shift in enterprise technology priorities: as organisations give AI systems greater responsibility for business processes, the underlying data infrastructure must provide the reliability, visibility and operational control needed to support them.

For the complete event agenda and session details, click here: Autonomous 2026- India Chapter

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