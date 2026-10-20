ActivityKidz Expands to 20 Cities Across Eight Indian Metros

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 19: ActivityKidz, the discovery and booking platform for activities for children, today announced that it is now live in 20 cities across eight of the largest metros in India. Operated by CurioQuest Technologies Private Limited, the platform now serves 2 lakh plus parents every month and works with more than 500 ticketed entertainment and activity venues.

Activities for children remain one of the least organized segments of family spending in India. Discovery happens across social feeds, group chats, and word of mouth, and many venues still rely on phone calls and walk-ins for bookings. ActivityKidz brings this supply onto a single platform, giving parents accurate details, reviews, and instant booking, and giving venues a low-friction channel to reach engaged families at no upfront cost.

ActivityKidz operates in the metros of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Kolkata, and has extended into cities including Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Amritsar, and Chandigarh. ActivityKidz has reached this scale without raising external capital, and the majority of bookings and enquiries on the platform come from parents who find it on their own, through search or word of mouth. More cities are being added.

Partner venues include leading family entertainment brands such as Jus Jumpin, Funky Monkeys, SkyJumper, Tooney Tales, Bounce Inc, Fun Block, HopUp, Paradox Museum, Climb Central, and Snow World. They sit alongside hundreds of independent play zones, trampoline parks, escape rooms, go-karting tracks, and activity centres across the country.

"Every city we enter has the same gap: plenty of great places for children, and no reliable way for parents to find and book them," said Suraj Kedia, founder of ActivityKidz. "Building that organized layer is what has let us reach 20 cities within two years."

The platform spans play zones and trampoline parks for younger children through to go-karting, bowling, laser tag, and escape rooms for older kids, teens, and families, alongside arcades, live events, seasonal workshops, and birthday parties, plus after-school classes in select cities.

"Our focus now is depth in every city we serve: more venues, more categories, and a booking experience parents can rely on," Kedia added.

About ActivityKidz

ActivityKidz is a two-sided marketplace for discovering and booking activities for children and teens across India. Founded in 2024, the platform brings play zones, amusement parks, trampoline parks, escape rooms, arcades, go-karting, bowling, laser tag, birthday parties and live events onto one trusted site, so parents can compare options and book with confidence. ActivityKidz serves 2 lakh plus parents every month across 20 cities, including eight metros. It works with more than 500 ticketed entertainment and activity venues at no upfront cost to partners. The company is bootstrapped and has not raised external funding. Learn more at activitykidz.com.

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