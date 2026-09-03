AIMTR, ASBM and ISTD Mumbai Chapter Successfully Organize Conference on "The Ready Gen Z Workforce"

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Aditya Institute of Management Technology & Research (AIMTR) and Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM), in collaboration with the Indian Society for Training & Development (ISTD), Mumbai Chapter, successfully organized a half-day conference followed by a mentor meet on the theme "The Ready Gen Z Workforce: Skills, AI and Career Resilience" at the Aditya Banquet Hall, Mumbai.

The conference brought together eminent industry leaders, HR professionals, academic experts, trainers, mentors, and students to deliberate on the changing nature of work and the competencies required for success in an AI-driven, rapidly evolving business environment. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from ISTD members, corporate professionals, faculty members, and students from management and allied disciplines.

The programme commenced with registration and networking, followed by the ceremonial inauguration featuring Saraswati Vandana, the National Anthem, and the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. Dr. Balkrishna Parab, Director, AIMTR and Dean (Management), delivered the opening remarks, emphasizing the critical need for educational institutions to align learning outcomes with emerging industry requirements. Mr. Uday Ghag, Chairman, ISTD Mumbai Chapter, welcomed the delegates and highlighted ISTD's commitment to fostering employability, professional development, and lifelong learning.

A significant highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the participating institutions and ISTD, aimed at strengthening industry-academia collaboration, mentorship initiatives, skill development programmes, and professional networking opportunities for students and faculty.

The keynote address was delivered by Shri Umesh Kunte, Managing Director & CEO, Albert David Limited, who shared valuable insights on leadership, adaptability, and the future workforce. Shri Kunte emphasized the importance of continuous learning, resilience, ethical leadership, and the ability of young professionals to leverage technology while retaining human-centric skills.

The conference featured two engaging fireside chats that generated rich discussions among participants.

The first session, "Navigating the AI-Augmented Workplace and Emerging Job Roles," was moderated by Dr. Kavita Pandey, Hon. Secretary, ISTD Mumbai, and featured distinguished panellists Shri Chetan Tupe, Head of Learning and Development, Aegis Gas (LPG) India Pvt Ltd, and Visiting Faculty at TISS and National Council Member of ISTD, and Shri Hemant Parab, Vice President. The panel explored how artificial intelligence is transforming workplaces, creating new career opportunities, and reshaping skill requirements across industries.

The second fireside chat, "What Ready Means Today: The Corporate Standard," was moderated by Mr. Siddhesh Rege, Head Sales Training, Albert David Limited. The discussion featured Ms. Poonam Singh, Deputy General Manager (Learning & Talent Development), and Mr. Anand Dhruv, President - People & Workforce Transformation, Jetking Infotrain Limited, who shared industry perspectives on employability, workplace readiness, organizational expectations, and the future of talent development.

Dr. Harishchandra S. Mishra, Chairman & Founder Trustee, AGI, "The MoU with ISTD is an important step towards bringing our students closer to the realities of the professional world. Through this association, students of AIMTR and ASBM will gain greater access to industry-led mentoring, skill development initiatives, professional interactions and networking opportunities. Our objective is to complement classroom learning with meaningful industry exposure so that students are better prepared to understand evolving workplace expectations and build the skills required for their future careers,"

Dr. Suvrashis Sarkar, Director, ASBM, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the speakers, panellists, ISTD leadership, participants, faculty members, and organizing teams for making the conference a grand success.

The post-lunch mentor-mentee interaction session provided a unique platform for students and young professionals to engage directly with experienced mentors and industry leaders, seek guidance on career development, and discuss emerging opportunities in the digital economy.

The conference successfully achieved its objective of creating a meaningful dialogue between academia and industry on preparing the next generation workforce. Participants appreciated the practical insights, industry perspectives, and networking opportunities offered through the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Balkrishna Parab remarked that initiatives such as The Ready Gen Z Workforce reinforce AIMTR and ASBM's commitment to developing future-ready professionals equipped with the skills, adaptability, and resilience required to thrive in a technology-enabled global economy.

The event concluded on a highly positive note, with participants reaffirming the importance of collaboration between educational institutions, professional bodies, and industry leaders in shaping a workforce capable of meeting the challenges and opportunities of the future.

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