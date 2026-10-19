Alia Bhatt's brand Ed-a-Mamma celebrates Six Years

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 19: Ed-a-Mamma, the purpose-driven children's and lifestyle brand founded by actor and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt, celebrates its sixth anniversary this October, marking six years of growth and evolution from a digital-first kidswear brand into a growing multi-category business with an expanding exclusive retail presence across India.

When Ed-a-Mamma launched in 2020, kidswear was the starting point for a larger vision. Since then, the brand has continued to build on that vision, evolving into a broader lifestyle offering for children and parents. Throughout this evolution, the brand has remained guided by its conscious ethos and commitment to sustainability. In 2026, Ed-a-Mamma added eight exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) across seven cities - Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Raipur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Kochi - taking its total exclusive store count to 12 across India. In partnership with Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, the brand continues to strengthen its retail footprint, bringing its products closer to families across markets, alongside its digital and marketplace presence.

Reflecting on the milestone, Alia Bhatt, Founder of Ed-a-Mamma, said, "Six years ago, Ed-a-Mamma started with an idea I really believed in. I wanted to create a brand that put children and the planet at the heart of what it did. It's quite amazing to see how that idea has evolved over the years, and how much we've learnt along the way.

Our journey has been shaped by the families who have been a part of it. Listening to parents and understanding what matters to them has helped us think bigger and explore new ways to be a part of a child's life. We began with clothing, and today, we have books, toys, accessories, baby care and bedding. I love that we can now be a part of so many little moments, from what children wear and play with to the stories they grow up listening to and their daily routines.

As we turn six, I'm feeling incredibly grateful to all the families across India who have trusted us and grown with us. There's still so much we want to do, so many more families we hope to reach and so many new possibilities we're excited to explore. I'm proud of what Ed-a-Mamma has become, and I'm even more excited about what's ahead. In many ways, it still feels like we're just getting started!"

To mark its sixth anniversary, Ed-a-Mamma will celebrate throughout October with initiatives across its stores and digital platforms, bringing together the families, teams and communities that have contributed to its journey.

Looking ahead, Ed-a-Mamma aims to deepen its presence across children's and motherhood categories, further develop its product portfolio and explore opportunities in new domestic and international markets, including the GCC region.

As the brand enters its seventh year, it remains guided by its founding belief, "We are all Children of Mother Earth." This philosophy continues to shape its approach to thoughtful products, responsible material choices, playful experiences and conscious living - bringing the brand closer to its ambition of nurturing a more meaningful relationship between children and the natural world.

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