PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25: Altimetrik, an AI engineering company, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Agentic AI Specialization in Agentic AI Consulting Services, a category within the AWS AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Altimetrik as an AWS Partner that enables customers to deploy smart, self-operating AI systems that can think, plan, and work independently to execute complex business processes.

The AWS AI Specialization in Agentic AI distinguishes Altimetrik as an AWS Partner with proven technical expertise and customer success in delivering production-ready autonomous AI systems that reason, plan, collaborate, utilize tools, execute tasks, and continuously improve. Altimetrik excels in implementing Amazon Bedrock Agents and other leading AWS-compatible frameworks, enabling customers to move beyond AI experimentation to deploy autonomous systems that deliver tangible returns on investment.

"Agent pilots often stall when agents aren't designed around how a business operates. Our teams take the time to understand each client's systems, workflows, and how their people work, then build agents that fit, with the testing and monitoring you'd expect of any production system," said Farid Roshan, Chief AI and Digital Engineering Officer at Altimetrik. "This specialization recognizes our ability to build agentic AI solutions that perform reliably in production."

Altimetrik supports agentic AI programs from early strategies through production and ongoing operations. Its teams assess an organization's AI readiness, then build and scale production agents using multi-agent orchestration on Amazon Bedrock and ALTi AIOS™, so multiple agents can work across a single business process, with one handling a defined part of the work. This recognition builds on the AWS Generative AI Specialization that Altimetrik achieved in August.

"Trust is what allows enterprises to give AI agents real responsibility. This specialization gives security and risk teams independent evidence that the agents we build on AWS are production-ready," said Rizwan Patel, Field CTO & Global Head of Cloud, Infosec and Emerging Technology at Altimetrik. "With governance, observability, and cost control built in, our agents already find, prioritize, and fix vulnerabilities continuously in live enterprise environments. Security posture continues to improve after launch."

This specialization ensures customers can confidently select partners who demonstrate validated expertise in building and implementing enterprise-grade AI agents. These specialized partners help organizations deploy autonomous AI systems that can handle end-to-end business processes across diverse use cases, including enterprise knowledge operations, intelligent process automation, autonomous customer operations, financial operations automation, and supply chain optimization.

This expansion of the AWS AI Specialization now includes partners that demonstrate advanced capabilities delivering enterprise-ready generative AI and agentic AI systems to customers.

Learn more about Altimetrik's AWS capabilities and see how enterprises are using agentic AI to find and fix vulnerabilities.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is an AI engineering company helping some of the most revered and iconic enterprises modernize systems, data, and processes at the heart of their business, so they can move faster, operate more efficiently, and innovate continuously. Through ALTi AIOS™, its AI-native operating system, Altimetrik combines the latest AI capabilities with deep engineering expertise to help clients solve complex challenges, accelerate modernization, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

Altimetrik's clients get access to the latest AI innovations while maintaining flexibility to choose the right technologies for their business, through trusted relationships with OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic, Databricks, and major hyperscalers.

A member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for AI Excellence, the Forum's global hub for shaping responsible AI, Altimetrik is also recognized in the 2025 Constellation Research ShortList™ for Global AI Services and named a Major Contender in multiple Everest Group PEAK Matrix® assessments, including Software Product Engineering Services (2026), Enterprise Quality Engineering Services (2025), and Digital Engineering Services for BFSI and Life Sciences. Learn more at altimetrik.com.

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