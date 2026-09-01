Altimetrik Achieves the AWS Generative AI Specialization

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1: Altimetrik, an AI-first digital engineering company, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Specialization, a new category launched within the AWS AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Altimetrik as an AWS Partner that helps customers leverage foundation models and related technologies to implement use cases across industries.

The AWS AI Competency Generative AI Specialization distinguishes Altimetrik as an AWS Partner with demonstrated technical expertise and customer success in building and deploying enterprise-grade generative AI solutions on AWS. Altimetrik has a proven track record of using Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, and other AWS AI services to help customers move beyond experimentation and deploy generative AI at scale.

"Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency reflects the depth of our engineering expertise in designing and delivering enterprise AI capabilities on AWS," said Farid Roshan, Global Head of AI Infused Digital at Altimetrik. "From responsible AI and governance to scalable architectures and emerging agentic patterns, this designation gives our clients added confidence that we're applying proven engineering practices to turn AI into meaningful business outcomes."

"Generative AI delivers the most value when it's grounded in deep domain understanding," said Gautam Samanta, Chief Revenue Officer at Altimetrik. "Across our clients, we're combining decades of industry knowledge with the right technology capabilities on AWS to help them build AI solutions that scale with their business and stay aligned to their specific industry priorities."

Altimetrik's generative AI work is built on ALTi AIOS™, a structured framework spanning 45 engineering disciplines that covers the design, deployment, and governance of enterprise AI solutions. On AWS, the company uses Amazon Bedrock and SageMaker to build GenAI-powered platforms that automate tasks, improve enterprise search, and create a single source of truth from fragmented data. Built-in guardrails for security, compliance, and cost tracking give organizations the confidence to scale generative AI across the business.

"Generative AI is forcing enterprises to confront whether their data, processes and governance are actually ready for enterprise-scale adoption," said Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst, HFS Research. "The technology is moving faster than most operating environments can absorb it, which makes engineering discipline, governed workflows and clear human accountability critical. AWS's validation of Altimetrik's generative AI capabilities is significant because it demonstrates the company is building for production environments where AI solutions have to work securely, reliably and at scale, not simply perform well in another pilot."

Altimetrik has already put these capabilities to work, helping a leading global financial intelligence and analytics provider build a GenAI-native Internal Developer Platform on AWS that streamlined how engineering teams work. The platform uses Amazon Bedrock and Titan embeddings to power an AI-driven coding companion and intelligent search across more than 70 code repositories, enabling developers to find and reuse existing work rather than start from scratch. The platform helped the provider accelerate delivery while maintaining compliance and cost control.

This Specialization ensures customers can confidently select partners who demonstrate validated expertise in building and implementing enterprise-grade AI agents. These specialized partners help organizations deploy autonomous AI systems that can handle end-to-end business processes across diverse use cases, including enterprise knowledge operations, intelligent process automation, autonomous customer operations, financial operations automation, and supply chain optimization.

"Generative AI is moving beyond experimentation, but scaling it requires more than capable models," said Jimit Arora, CEO, Everest Group. "Enterprises need trusted data, embedded governance, observability, clear accountability, and the ability to integrate AI safely across real business workflows. Altimetrik's AWS Generative AI recognition reflects the market's shift toward production-grade generative AI and measurable business outcomes."

Learn more about Altimetrik's work with AWS.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is an AI-native engineering company helping some of the most revered and iconic enterprises modernize systems, data, and processes at the heart of their business, so they can move faster, operate more efficiently, and innovate continuously. Through ALTi AIOS™, its AI-native operating system, Altimetrik combines the latest AI capabilities with deep engineering expertise to help clients solve complex challenges, accelerate modernization, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

Altimetrik's clients get access to the latest AI innovations while maintaining flexibility to choose the right technologies for their business, through trusted relationships with OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic, Databricks, and major hyperscalers.

A member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for AI Excellence, the Forum's global hub for shaping responsible AI, Altimetrik is also recognized in the 2025 Constellation Research ShortList™ for Global AI Services and named a Major Contender in multiple Everest Group PEAK Matrix® assessments, including Software Product Engineering Services (2026), Enterprise Quality Engineering Services (2025), and Digital Engineering Services for BFSI and Life Sciences. Learn more at altimetrik.com.

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