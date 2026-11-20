PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20: Altimetrik, an AI engineering company, has entered a five-year partnership with Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform built for the experience economy, to modernize and scale the technology behind its payments business.

Altimetrik will work across Paysafe's platforms and product engineering, data and AI, and AI-led agentic operations, using a product-engineering approach that ties delivery directly to business results. The engagement will support modernization and scaling, help strengthen the underlying data and machine learning foundation, and put AI to work across engineering and day-to-day operations to enable greater automation and efficiency.

"We know what it takes to keep a payments platform running around the clock and answerable to regulators because our teams have built and modernized these systems for banks and fintech leaders around the world," said Gautam Samanta, Chief Revenue Officer at Altimetrik. "We are proud that Paysafe has trusted us with its next phase of growth. Over the next five years, we'll bring AI into the core of its platform, so it keeps getting faster and more dependable for the customers who rely on it."

"We wanted a specialist partner that works with our product teams and answers for business results, and Altimetrik brings that, along with the AI capability to help us move faster," said Bob Legters, Chief Product Officer at Paysafe. "With this partnership, our engineers can focus on the product roadmap and the customers it serves. We look forward to working together with Altimetrik to make an even better payments platform."

Altimetrik will bring agentic delivery, in which AI agents take on parts of the engineering work, and AI-led operations into Paysafe's live payments systems, with human oversight, auditability, and accuracy built in from the start.

"Our commitment is to grow with Paysafe over the years, expanding our teams as the program moves deeper into engineering, data, and operations," said Vikram Chandna, Business Unit Head, Banking and Financial Services at Altimetrik. "Over time, we'll have several hundred engineers across the U.S., Latin America, and India working as part of each product team, helping new products reach customers faster."

The partnership will also include improving system reliability during peak payment periods, Salesforce engineering, and user experience engineering.

Learn more about how Altimetrik leads the future in banking and finance with secure, personalized solutions.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform built for the experience economy. We connect businesses, consumers, and fans across gaming, iGaming, video gaming, esports, events, travel, hospitality, online trading and digital commerce, helping lift every day and high-engagement experiences through reliable payment solutions. These include card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, PaysafeWallet, eCash products like PaysafeCard, and a broad set of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and $167 billion in annualized volume in 2025, Paysafe focuses on making digital experiences easier to access and pay for.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is an AI engineering company helping some of the most revered and iconic enterprises modernize systems, data, and processes at the heart of their business, so they can move faster, operate more efficiently, and innovate continuously. Through ALTi AIOS™, its AI-native operating system, Altimetrik combines the latest AI capabilities with deep engineering expertise to help clients solve complex challenges, accelerate modernization, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

Altimetrik's clients get access to the latest AI innovations while maintaining flexibility to choose the right technologies for their business, through trusted relationships with OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic, Databricks, and major hyperscalers.

A member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for AI Excellence, the Forum's global hub for shaping responsible AI, Altimetrik is also recognized in the 2025 Constellation Research ShortList™ for Global AI Services and named a Major Contender in multiple Everest Group PEAK Matrix® assessments, including Software Product Engineering Services (2026), Enterprise Quality Engineering Services (2025), and Digital Engineering Services for BFSI and Life Sciences. Learn more at altimetrik.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)