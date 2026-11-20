PNN

Singapore, November 20: Anchanto, a leading Singapore-headquartered B2B SaaS company providing order management, warehouse management and parcel tracking software to more than 300 enterprise brands, retailers and logistics providers, has appointed Vikramsinh Ghatge as Director of Content and Communications.

In this global leadership role, Vikramsinh will drive Anchanto's thought leadership and communications strategy, shaping its industry narrative, strengthening its global reputation and establishing the company as an influential voice in omnichannel commerce and supply chain technology.

He joined Anchanto in August 2026 and reports to Charles Py, Chief Marketing Officer. Vikramsinh brings more than a decade of marketing leadership experience spanning B2B technology and media, with exposure to markets across the US, Europe and Asia. A published writer on AI and B2B marketing, he was part of TechDogs, a US-based technology media platform, from its founding, progressing to Senior Director of Marketing and Editor-in-Chief. During his tenure, he led editorial strategy, built the marketing function and hosted more than 90 episodes of Discover Dialogues, interviewing leaders from organisations including ADP, Honeywell and AppDirect, and growing TechDogs' YouTube channel from launch to more than 200,000 subscribers. Earlier in his career, he led the Interactive Division at Anibrain, a visual effects and immersive technology studio, and began his professional journey at The Predictive Index, a US-based psychometric assessment company. He holds multiple management qualifications, including an MBA in Marketing Management. He also holds an MS in Bioinformatics from the University of Manchester.

Anchanto's growth and industry standing have received independent recognition through the company's inclusion in the Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific ranking and The Straits Times' Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies list in both 2025 and 2026. Tech in Asia and Statista named Anchanto one of Singapore's Most Innovative Companies 2026. The company was also recognised as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Warehouse Management for Retail 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53701926, October 2026).

Charles Py, Chief Marketing Officer at Anchanto, said,

"Every brand now needs to behave like a media company, and B2B technology is no exception. Anchanto has real expertise and experience to share, and a role to play as a catalyst in our market, whether through content, events or partnerships. Vikramsinh brings a publisher's instinct, strategic marketing leadership and deep B2B experience. His ability to build engaged audiences and turn expertise into lasting influence will be instrumental in establishing Anchanto as a leading industry voice."

Vikramsinh added,

"Working alongside brands, retailers and logistics providers globally gives Anchanto a perspective on commerce that few companies have. My ambition is to translate our collective expertise into meaningful industry influence, making Anchanto a trusted source of insight and one of the defining voices shaping the future of commerce. As AI transforms how businesses discover, evaluate and select technology, credibility and authority will matter more than ever, and that is what we will build."

Vaibhav Dabhade, CEO of Anchanto, added,

"The companies that will shape the future of commerce will be defined by their technology, the strength of their people and the clarity of their vision. Our ambition is to make Anchanto a destination for exceptional talent and a company the industry looks to for insight, expertise and leadership. Vikramsinh's appointment reflects that commitment. His experience, strategic perspective and leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our global presence and elevating Anchanto's influence across the industry."

About Anchanto

Anchanto is a Singapore-headquartered B2B SaaS company providing order management, warehouse management and parcel tracking software to brands, retailers and logistics providers across 12 countries. Its global team supports leading local and regional businesses with ISO 27001-certified software and direct integrations to Amazon, Shopee, Lazada and more than 200 other marketplaces, carriers and enterprise systems.

Website: anchanto.com

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