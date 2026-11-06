Antlia Engineering Works Releases Technical Guide Debunking Seven Common Myths About AODD Pumps

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Antlia Engineering Works, an ISO 9001:2015 certified Indian manufacturer of industrial pumps, has released a technical guide titled "AODD Pump: 7 Myths vs Facts Every Industrial Manufacturer Should Know". The guide is designed to help plant engineers, procurement professionals and industrial buyers make better informed decisions when selecting Air Operated Double Diaphragm (AODD) pumps. It is available free at (link).

Industrial fluid transfer is critical to chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, food processing, printing and many other sectors. Choosing the right pump involves far more than meeting a flow rate. Chemical compatibility, operating pressure, material of construction, maintenance needs and long-term reliability all affect performance and cost. Despite their widespread use, AODD pumps are still surrounded by misconceptions that can lead to poor equipment choices, premature component failure and avoidable operating costs.

"We regularly speak with buyers who select a pump on size or price alone, or who assume one material or one pump type will work for every fluid," said Meet Jain, Founder, Antlia Engineering Works. "A wrong specification can mean corrosion, leakage or unplanned downtime. We wrote this guide to give buyers clear, practical facts before they make that decision."

Key Findings from the Guide

1. Not all diaphragm pumps are the same. AODD pumps use compressed air to drive two diaphragms through an air distribution system, while other diaphragm designs rely on mechanical or hydraulic actuation. AODD pumps are well suited to applications that need self-priming capability, variable flow, tolerance to dry running under specified conditions and the handling of certain challenging fluids. Buyers should assess flow, discharge pressure, viscosity, temperature, solids content and chemical compatibility, not size or price alone.

2. No single material suits every chemical. Polypropylene (PP), PVDF, stainless steel SS-316 and aluminium each suit different fluids and operating conditions. The guide stresses that the choice must rest on the actual chemical, concentration, temperature and pressure, and that no material should be assumed to be universally compatible.

3. "No electric motor" does not mean "no energy cost." AODD pumps need no electric motor at the pumping point, which is valuable where electrical equipment is undesirable. However, compressed air must be generated, and total operating cost depends on compressor efficiency, the pump's air consumption, operating pressure, system leakage and running hours. Correct pump sizing is therefore central to evaluating total cost of ownership.

4. PTFE is not automatically the best diaphragm. PTFE offers broad chemical resistance, but diaphragm life also depends on flexibility, temperature, pressure cycling and mechanical fatigue. Santoprene, Neoprene and other elastomers can be the better choice for specific applications. Choosing on chemical resistance rating alone may not give the best overall result.

5. AODD pumps are not limited to chemical plants. Applications include pharmaceutical manufacturing, paints and coatings, printing and packaging, wastewater treatment, mining and mineral processing, adhesives and specialty chemicals, oil and petroleum-related uses, and food and beverage processing with suitable hygienic configurations.

6. Imported does not automatically mean better. Pump quality depends on design, material specification, testing and performance under real operating conditions, not the country of manufacture. The guide encourages buyers to compare suppliers on measurable criteria such as quality control procedures, spare parts availability, technical support, delivery lead times and total cost of ownership.

7. AODD pumps are not the answer to every application. Centrifugal pumps are often preferred for continuous transfer of compatible, relatively low-viscosity fluids where flow and head suit the pump curve. Barrel pumps are designed for transferring liquids directly from drums and barrels. AODD pumps are favoured where pneumatic operation, variable flow, self-priming or the handling of certain viscous or solids-containing fluids is required.

Supporting Indian Industrial Buyers

The guide also reflects the growing capability of Indian pump manufacturers. India's chemical, pharmaceutical, paints, coatings and specialty chemical industries need dependable fluid-handling equipment, and domestic manufacturers are increasingly able to offer application-specific solutions in engineering, materials and support.

"Indian buyers have good reason to be careful with critical equipment, and they should compare any supplier, domestic or imported, on the same measurable parameters," said Jain. "That means material specifications, testing, spare parts availability, technical support and delivery times. When Indian manufacturers meet those standards, they are a practical alternative for many industrial applications, with the added benefit of faster response and local support."

A Buyer's Checklist

Alongside the myths, the guide gives buyers a short checklist to use before purchasing an AODD pump:

- Flow and pressure: the actual process flow required, and the discharge pressure against the compressed air pressure available.

- Materials: wetted materials selected for chemical compatibility, and a diaphragm chosen for the application.

- Operating cost: air consumption in relation to compressor capacity.

- Lifecycle: spare parts availability, ease of servicing and the manufacturer's technical support and delivery commitments.

"A properly selected pump means more reliable fluid transfer, fewer maintenance interruptions and better process efficiency," Jain added. "That is the outcome we want for every customer."

About Antlia Engineering Works

Antlia Engineering Works is an Indian industrial pump manufacturer based in Mumbai and established in 2017. The company began with Air Operated Double Diaphragm pumps and has since expanded its range to include barrel pumps and centrifugal monobloc pumps. Its AODD pumps are offered in multiple sizes and materials of construction, including PP, PVDF, aluminium and SS-316, depending on the model and application. Antlia is ISO 9001:2015 certified, Ministry of Defence approved and GeM registered, and exports to more than 20 countries.

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