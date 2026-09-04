Apparel Group Redefines India's Retail Landscape with Carrefour's Ambitious Entry

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 4: Apparel Group, a leading fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, announces the entry of Carrefour into India with the opening of the renowned retailer's first flagship store at H & S Mall, Boulevard Walk, Greater Noida West, marking the beginning of an ambitious new chapter for both businesses in one of the world's most dynamic consumer markets.

The opening marks a defining milestone in Apparel Group's India growth journey and its expansion into food and hypermarket retail. Bringing together Carrefour's international retail expertise and Apparel Group's deep understanding of the Indian market, the partnership sets the foundation for a new generation of modern retail in India, built around quality, value, convenience and the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers.

Spanning more than 50,000+ sq. ft., the Greater Noida flagship introduces Carrefour's established retail experience to India through a proposition thoughtfully adapted for the local market. The store features more than 15,000+ SKUs, including exclusive international products, alongside an extensive selection of locally sourced products across fresh produce, grocery, bakery, household essentials and personal care.

More than a first store, the flagship signals the scale of the ambition ahead. Apparel Group plans to expand Carrefour's presence across North India over the coming years, building a nationwide retail platform supported by strong local partnerships, modern supply chain capabilities and an integrated omnichannel ecosystem.

Under Apparel Group's operational leadership, Carrefour will work with a growing network of local suppliers and partners, strengthening connections across India's retail, supply chain and agricultural ecosystem.

Mr. Nilesh Ved, Chairman of APPCORP Holding, Owner of Apparel Group and Founder of KORA Properties, said: "Carrefour's entry into India represents more than the arrival of an iconic retailer. It reflects our conviction in India's extraordinary potential and our ambition to help shape the next chapter of its retail landscape. Together with Carrefour, we are combining international retail expertise with deep local market understanding to build a platform designed for scale, relevance and enduring value. This flagship is the beginning of a much larger journey, one that will take Carrefour to more cities, serve more communities and create new opportunities across India's evolving consumer ecosystem."

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Patrick Lasfargues, Executive Director - International Partnership, Carrefour, said: "Today's launch marks a significant milestone for Carrefour as we officially begin our retail journey in India. We see India as one of the world's most dynamic consumer markets, underpinned by strong economic fundamentals, a rapidly evolving retail landscape and immense long-term potential. Our partnership with Apparel Group brings Carrefour's global expertise with deep local market knowledge, creating a strong platform for sustainable growth. This flagship store is the first step in our long-term ambition to build a nationwide network and a robust omnichannel retail business that delivers quality, value and convenience to customers across India."

India represents one of the most compelling growth opportunities in modern retail, powered by rising consumer aspirations, urbanisation and the continued evolution of organised retail. With the sector projected to exceed US$2.36 trillion by 2030, the opportunity extends beyond market growth to shaping how the next generation of Indian consumers shop, connect and experience retail.

Apparel Group and Carrefour aim to build precisely that model. The venture will combine Carrefour's extensive international capabilities with Apparel Group's local market expertise to bring a broader world of products and experiences to Indian consumers. Alongside the physical store network, Apparel Group will develop an integrated omnichannel ecosystem powered by modern logistics infrastructure, technology and strategic local partnerships, creating a platform built to evolve with India's ambitions.

The Greater Noida flagship is only the beginning. It represents a long-term ambition to build Carrefour into one of India's most relevant, accessible and trusted retail destinations, creating enduring value for consumers, suppliers, communities and the wider economy as the network expands across the country.

About Apparel Group (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy - Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to eager shoppers through its 2600+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 28,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group India has created an omnichannel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands in India include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyle such as Victoria's Secret, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, Victoria's Secret PINK, YSL, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Bath & Body Works, Cotton On, Levis Kids, Tim Hortons, Inglot, Call It Spring, Nike Littles, Jordan Kids, Anne Klein, Herschel, R & B, Carrefour, and Daiso Japan. Apparel Group has a multi-brand partnership with Marquee Brands for the licensing of BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Sur la table, and Martha Stewart brands, across GCC and India. With 300+ stores and 20+ brands, the company serves thousands of customers across 50 cities in India.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

For more information, please visit:

Apparel Group India | LinkedIn | Download Club Apparel App

About Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of over 15,000 stores in more than 40 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour International Partnership manages all the Carrefour Group's franchised Partners worldwide, operating in more than 30 countries with over 4,000 stores. Carrefour posted sales of €91.5 billion in 2025. Its integrated store network employs more than 300,000 people who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, by offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price. In total, more than 500,000 people work under Carrefour banners worldwide. For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on X (@news_carrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

Contact

amruta.khatavkar@apparelgroup.in

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