Arjuna Awardee Col Kuldeep Singh Garcha to Unveil His Life Story in 'Unbridled - The Garcha Way,' Co-Authored by Geetika Saigal

New Delhi [India], October 29: Get ready for a biography like no other. "Unbridled - The Garcha Way" isn't just another story of triumph and tradition; it's a full-throttle gallop through the extraordinary life of Colonel Kuldeep Singh Garcha, a man who made polo more than a sport--it became a stage for courage, charisma, and a lifetime of stories worth telling. Co-Authored by Geetika Saigal, this captivating narrative pulls no punches as it takes readers from the galloping hooves of the polo field to the resolute ranks of the Indian Army's 61st Cavalry. Published by Beeja House, the book is set to stir hearts, provoke thoughts, and inspire action with every page.

Colonel Garcha is not just a name--it's an institution in the world of Indian polo and military valor. An Arjuna Award recipient (1987), a celebrated soldier, and a true original, Garcha has always chosen the bold path, whether leading cavalrymen into the fray or charging down the polo field. But this book isn't about adding to his accolades--it's about taking readers behind the scenes, into the saddle, and through a life that embodies the spirit of "Unbridled".

Garcha's journey has never been about following a script. From his early days of grit and ambition, he tore up the playbook and wrote his own rules, blazing trails in the 61st Cavalry and later as a stalwart figure in India's polo renaissance.

The impact of Garcha's life is evident in the powerful endorsements from those who have known him best. These are not just testimonials; they're tributes to a life lived with boldness and heart. These are the Voices that know the Man behind the Legend.

H.H. Gaj Singh II, Maharaja of Jodhpur

"Col Kuldeep Garcha is a name synonymous with polo. A proud recipient of the Arjuna Award 1987, he has won many cups for India worldwide and exudes charm, humorous wit, and bonhomie both on & off the field. Above all, a loyal friend. I am glad this biography is being written about him, and hope that it captures the magic of this man!"

Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power Limited and 3-time Member of Parliament

"Colonel Garcha has been my mentor in polo for the last 36 years. I met him when I was 18 years old. He gave me my first horse Bhim and two of his nicest polo sticks. He has always inspired me to play well and fair in polo & in life. He is someone I always look up to as a role model and father figure. He is a true friend & guide, and believes in living a full life. All I can say is that he is someone very special and only one of a kind. He is my hero who I look up to and draw a lot of inspiration from."

Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group

"I've had the chance to know Col. Kuldeep Singh Garcha on the polo field, where he has always stood out as one of the best players, not just for his skill but for the spirit he brings to the game. Though our connection has mainly been through polo, it was clear from the start that his drive and talents extend far beyond the sport. Beyond his distinguished military service, Col. Garcha's entrepreneurial ventures have consistently struck me as remarkable. His foresight and initiative, alongside his son, in navigating this evolving landscape demonstrated his ability to seize opportunities and embrace new challenges. While I've only known him through polo, I've always admired how he applies the same passion and determination in every endeavour, whether in business or sports."

Hari S Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman - Jubilant Bhartia Group

"Colonel Garcha lives life at full gallop. Courage, loyalty, and grace--these aren't just words, they define his way of being. This book is a tribute to the remarkable man he is, and the impact he's had on those around him."

Lt. Gen. Arvind Sharma

"Kuldip is a dear friend of five decades and more. A tall, well-built person with an imposing personality. He is compassionate, large-hearted, and full of life. Socially active, he has excellent communication skills and is a true friend. Passionate about horses and polo, Kuldip has reached the pinnacle of success--the Arjuna Award. A family man, who is supported by Indu, a wonderful spouse; they complement each other."

Colonel Garcha, known for his ability to sum up his life's situations in a single, powerful line, shares, "This book isn't about settling scores or polishing trophies--it's about the horses, the hard knocks, and the highs that made the ride worthwhile. It's a tribute to living unbridled." This biography doesn't shy away from the rough patches, nor does it sugarcoat the victories--it's a raw, unfiltered look at a life defined by purpose, passion, and just the right amount of risk.

Geetika Saigal the Co-Author, whose deft storytelling breathes life into every chapter, further adds, "Col Garcha's life is a symphony of stories that challenge the ordinary. It's been a thrill and an honor to put words to the wild, wonderful, and deeply human journey of a man who refuses to be tamed." As the co-author, Geetika Saigal does more than just tell Garcha's story--she brings it alive, with a voice that's as vivid and bold as the man himself. With a knack for crafting narratives that don't just inform but resonate, she gives readers an experience that's as dynamic and heartfelt as the life it chronicles. The collaboration is more than a meeting of minds; it's a melding of stories that will forever be etched in pages.

The publishing team at Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/), has worked behind the scenes to bring the book "Unbridled - The Garcha Way" to life, knowing well this is a book that goes beyond the bounds of biography. It's a legacy in words, capturing not only the triumphs but the grit, the wit, and the unapologetic zest for life that makes Garcha who he is. Set to release this December, it promises to be an unforgettable read for those who value a story of courage, character, and living on one's own terms.

For media inquiries, review copies, or to arrange an interview with Colonel Garcha or Geetika Saigal, please contact:

support@beejahouse.com

