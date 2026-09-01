BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: ART MUMBAI returns to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse for its fourth edition from 12-15 November 2026, bringing together 94 exhibitors.

Since its launch in 2023, ART MUMBAI has grown in scale and reach, establishing a distinctive platform for modern and contemporary art from India and around the world. The 2026 edition marks another significant step, with 73 Indian and 21 international galleries, of which six international galleries are making their ART MUMBAI debut this year.

For the first time ever Perrotin, Richard Saltoun, Night Gallery, Rizq Art Gallery, Niru Ratnam, are participating at an art fair in India, while Rajiv Menon Contemporary makes an ART MUMBAI debut. The returning international galleries include Lisson Gallery and Galleria Continua.

The Indian contingent comprises 62 returning galleries including Experimenter, Chemould Prescott Road, DAG, Nature Morte and Vadehra Art Gallery. Among the 11 new Indian exhibitors are Gallery Maskara, Phillips Antiques, Pristine Contemporary, Muziris Contemporary, Kumar Gallery and Gallery Veda.

The expanded international participation reflects the growing global interest in the art and artists of South Asia, while the breadth of the Indian roster reflects a market that continues to evolve across generations, practices and collecting interests.

"Over three editions, we have seen ART MUMBAI grow in scale and reach, while retaining its focus on discovery -- of artists, ideas and new work. As the fair evolves, we are seeing more people engage with art in different ways, from discovering artists for the first time to building on collections they have nurtured over years. At its heart, ART MUMBAI is where collections take shape. We look forward to bringing the art world together in Mumbai this November," said ART MUMBAI co-founders Minal Vazirani, Dinesh Vazirani, Nakul Dev Chawla and Conor Macklin.

The 2026 edition will span established modern masters, important contemporary practices and emerging artists, offering a broad view of the region's art landscape. Alongside the gallery presentations, the fair will present a programme of talks, guided walks, sculpture, performances and cultural programming.

The Speaker Series will bring together artists, curators, collectors and cultural voices to examine developments across the Indian and South Asian art ecosystem.

Guided walks will offer visitors a closer look at artists and practices presented across the fair, while the sculpture walk will bring sculptural practices into the wider public programme.

The fair will also feature expanded Foundation presentations, including Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) and Saffronart Foundation, both of which have participated since the inaugural edition.

For the city of Mumbai, ART MUMBAI has become an increasingly significant annual moment in the cultural calendar. For the wider art world, its expanding international participation reflects the growing attention being paid to South Asian art and to Mumbai as a centre for its exchange.

ART MUMBAI 2026

12-15 November 2026

Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)