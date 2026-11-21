PRNewswire

Durang [India], November 20: Atomic North, an enterprise IT services and digital transformation company, has inaugurated its Network and Security Operations Center (NOC/SOC) at its Durang facility. The center was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Shri Rajesh Sharma, in the presence of Arun Prakash, Chief Executive Officer, Atomic North, company leadership, employees, and local dignitaries. Atomic North Strengthens its Technology Presence in Durang with New NOC/SOC Facility Inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Kathua.

The new center integrates network monitoring and security operations within a dedicated facility, enabling greater visibility into infrastructure performance, quicker identification of operational issues and potential security threats, and improved oversight of IT environments.

Centre Capabilities

The NOC/SOC brings the following capabilities:

* Continuous monitoring of network performance, availability, and infrastructure health.

* Security event monitoring and proactive threat detection.

* Coordinated incident management across network and security operations.

* Improved operational stability and reliability across enterprise IT environments.

Creating Local Opportunities, Driving Regional Growth

This expansion in the northernmost part of India will create new employment opportunities for local talent and encourage youngsters of the region to pursue their studies in different sections of IT infrastructure. While appreciating Atomic North's commitment to enabling local talent, Shri Rajesh Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Kathua, said, "It is very heartening to see an organization opening its NOC/SOC operations center in J & K. I appreciate Atomic North profusely for their efforts towards contributing to the growth of the local economy. This center will motivate youngsters to pursue higher studies in IT, with an assurance that they won't have to move far from their hometown to cities such as Delhi, Bangalore, or Hyderabad for employment."

Strategic Expansion in Northern India

The new center further strengthens Atomic North's capabilities across managed IT, cloud infrastructure, and managed security services. It also expands the company's footprint in J & K, complementing its existing presence in Jammu.

In the words of Arun Prakash, Chief Executive Officer, Atomic North, "The Durang Network and Security Operations Center marks an important step in strengthening our ability to manage and protect the infrastructure our clients depend on. With round-the-clock monitoring, enhanced visibility, and faster threat detection, we aim to deliver more reliable IT operations. We sincerely thank Deputy Commissioner Shri Rajesh Sharma for inaugurating the center and supporting technology development in the region."

About Atomic North

Atomic North (Atomic North Pvt Ltd) delivers extensive infrastructure and managed IT services that produce measurable value, business efficiency, and improved performance for enterprises worldwide. Since 2010, the company has provided managed IT, cloud infrastructure, application services, AI and generative AI solutions, and strategic advisory to customers in North America, EMEA and APAC. Headquartered in Noida, India, Atomic North has offices in Chennai, Jammu, Mississauga, and London.

Website: www.atomicnorth.com

Media Contact: talktous@atomicnorth.com, +91 9625680039

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