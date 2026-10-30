AugurAI Raises ₹2 Crore from Campus Angels Network to Scale AI-Powered Precision Optics Solutions

VMPL

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30: AugurAI Private Limited, a deep-tech company building Precision Optics and AI-powered Visual Inspection Systems for industrial manufacturing, has raised ₹2 crore from Campus Angels Network (CAN). The entire round was funded by CAN investors.

Founded in 2022 and incubated at Forge Innovation & Ventures and SASTRA First TBI, AugurAI develops integrated industrial inspection solutions combining precision optics, imaging hardware, AI software and automation.

Unlike conventional machine vision solutions that primarily apply AI to standard camera feeds, AugurAI follows an optics-first approach, engineering illumination, lenses and imaging to capture high-quality data before applying AI for defect detection and classification. The company has reported inspection accuracy of over 99.9% across live deployments.

AugurAI has deployed solutions with leading industrial customers including JSW, ZF Rane, Brakes India, among others. AugurAI was announced the winner of the Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program (Cohort 5) from amongst a competitive pool of 570+ startups.

The fresh capital will be used to strengthen product development and R & D, expand sales and execution capabilities, and support the company's next phase of growth.

Dr. Ravishankar Rajagopalan, Founder & CEO, AugurAI , said:

"Our approach is to engineer the complete imaging and inspection system, combining precision optics with AI to solve difficult quality inspection problems in manufacturing. With growing validation from leading industrial customers, this funding will help us strengthen our technology and scale our solutions across manufacturing sectors."

Chandran Krishnan, Managing Director & CEO, Campus Angels Network , said:

"AugurAI is not simply another AI company. At its core, it is a Precision Optics company powered by AI. Ravi and his team have demonstrated the effectiveness of their technology in demanding industrial environments and converted that capability into business with marquee customers. We believe AugurAI has the potential to build a differentiated Indian deep-tech company in the industrial inspection space."

Looking Ahead

AugurAI plans to deepen its capabilities in precision optics and AI, expand its portfolio of inspection solutions and strengthen its presence across manufacturing sectors. The company will also focus on converting its growing customer pipeline into multi-line and multi-plant deployments, creating opportunities for recurring business through system expansion. AugurAI aims to build an India-origin precision inspection technology platform capable of competing in global industrial markets.

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