Aurassure Receives Overall Performance Award at 2025 AIRLAB Microsensors Challenge

SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10: Aurassure has received the Overall Performance Award - Outdoor Air for Awareness at the 2025 AIRLAB Microsensors Challenge, an international initiative evaluating air-quality monitoring technologies. The award was formally presented at the AIRLAB Microsensors Challenge Closing Event in Paris on September 7, 2026, following a preliminary presentation at the India Clean Air Summit (ICAS) 2026 in Bengaluru on August 20.

The recognition follows an international evaluation of air-quality monitoring solutions across Paris, France; Accra, Ghana; and Bengaluru, India. The challenge assessed sensor technologies under different climatic conditions, pollution levels and emission sources. Aurassure's recognition marks a milestone in its work in outdoor air-quality monitoring and its participation in an international evaluation programme.

Aurassure develops connected environmental monitoring devices and digital intelligence solutions covering air quality, weather and water-related environmental conditions. Its monitoring portfolio includes solutions for measuring particulate matter, gaseous pollutants, meteorological parameters and water levels. These technologies support the collection of location-specific environmental data, which can help organisations understand changing conditions across urban, industrial and infrastructure environments.

One of its outdoor monitoring solutions, Aurassure Infra, is designed to monitor particulate matter, gaseous pollutants and weather-related parameters. The device measures pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulphur dioxide (SO2), ozone (O3) and carbon dioxide (CO2), alongside temperature and humidity. It combines sensor-based measurements with connected data transmission, allowing users to access monitoring information through Aurassure's digital platform.

The platform enables users to view environmental readings, examine trends and receive alerts. The devices support multiple connectivity and power configurations, including 4G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, AC, DC and solar power. This allows monitoring systems to be deployed across locations with different infrastructure and operational requirements.

Beyond outdoor air-quality monitoring, Aurassure's portfolio includes weather monitoring through automatic weather stations and water monitoring solutions that measure parameters such as water level and rainfall. The collected data can support applications including weather assessment, flood monitoring and environmental risk intelligence. These solutions form part of the company's broader work in connecting physical monitoring infrastructure with digital environmental data.

The AIRLAB Microsensors Challenge, organised by AIRLAB, the open innovation laboratory of Airparif, provides an evaluation framework for air-quality microsensors. Its fifth edition involved 19 partners and assessed 50 solutions. The evaluation considered measurement accuracy, utility, usability, environmental footprint and cost, with testing conducted across Paris, Accra and Bengaluru.

Testing across different geographical locations is relevant because sensor performance can be influenced by environmental conditions, including temperature, humidity and the presence of other pollutants. Evaluations in varied settings provide information about how monitoring technologies perform beyond controlled environments and help users assess their suitability for specific applications.

The recognition highlights the role of connected sensor technologies in environmental monitoring. As cities and organisations seek more localised information on pollution, weather conditions and water-related risks, sensor-based systems can complement established monitoring infrastructure by extending data collection across different locations.

For Aurassure, the award recognises its contribution to outdoor air-quality monitoring and its participation in an international assessment of microsensor technologies.

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