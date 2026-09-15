Bajaj Broking Launches its ChatGPT Plugin to Help Users with AI-powered Portfolio Insights

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Bajaj Broking today launched its investment application plugin in ChatGPT, making live portfolio data available inside ChatGPT through a native, in-app connection, with no developer setup required. The plugin is an open standard that lets AI assistants securely connect to external apps and data sources. Once connected, investors can ask ChatGPT natural-language questions about their holdings and positions, live market quotes, view orders, funds, and P & L, while getting answers directly and securely from their live Bajaj Broking account.

This AI integration is a ready-to-use plugin, rather than a developer tool. So far, connecting a demat and trading account to an AI assistant typically meant opening advanced or developer settings and manually adding server configuration details. Bajaj Broking's plugin sits directly inside ChatGPT's built-in plugin directory, where any user can find it, connect their demat and trading account securely using two-factor authentication, and start asking questions in under a minute.

The solution is expected to benefit a wide range of users, including active retail investors and traders seeking quicker access to portfolio information, technology-savvy investors exploring AI-powered tools, young professionals looking for smarter ways to track investments, and developers or algo traders looking to use market data.

"Investors today expect information on their own terms, instantly, in plain language, wherever they already are," said Anurag Misra, Chief Technology Officer, Bajaj Broking.

"Technology is most powerful when it removes friction rather than adding another layer of complexity. This launch is about making an emerging technology relevant to the everyday investor and creating a more intuitive way to access information that already belongs to them," he added.

The Bajaj Broking plugin is now available for customers and can be connected directly through ChatGPT.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)