Bakingo Partners with Chef Parth Bajaj to Launch Limited-Edition Diwali Collection

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: Bakingo, one of India's leading bakery brands, has collaborated with chef and digital content creator Parth Bajaj to introduce a limited-edition Diwali collection under its festive campaign, 'Mithai Got a Makeover'. The collaboration brings together Bakingo's baking expertise and Bajaj's creative approach to Indian flavours, offering a fresh take on traditional festive sweets.

Crafted around the theme 'Familiar Flavours. New Wishes', the campaign celebrates the flavours people have grown up with while exploring new ways to enjoy them. Developed in collaboration with Bakingo's team of bakers, the collection features three exclusive creations that blend familiar Indian ingredients with contemporary dessert formats.

The limited-edition range includes Kashmiri Chilli Biscotti, one of Chef Parth Bajaj's signature creations, which brings together the crunch of biscotti and the subtle heat of Kashmiri chilli. Baked Rasgulla Pudding offers an eggless take on the traditional sweet, combining kesar and cardamom with mini rasgullas, walnuts and roasted pistachios. Completing the collection is Pistachio Blondie, made with white chocolate, kesar, pista and cardamom, finished with almond streusel and a crunchy sesame-almond layer. The collaboration also includes a specially curated festive hamper featuring selections from the chef's collection, offering a thoughtful gifting option for Diwali if you want to gift kuch hatke.

Speaking about the collaboration, Himanshu Chawla, Co-founder of Bakingo, said, "Festive celebrations in India have always been closely associated with sweets, but people's tastes and gifting preferences are evolving. With 'Mithai Got a Makeover', we wanted to offer something different while staying connected to the flavours people know and love. Our collaboration with Chef Parth Bajaj brings a fresh perspective to festive desserts, combining familiar ingredients with new textures and combinations."

Sharing his thoughts on the collection, Chef Parth Bajaj said, "Indian mithai carries a lot of nostalgia, especially during festivals. With this collection, the idea was to take ingredients we all recognise and explore them in unexpected ways. From the subtle spice of Kashmiri chilli to the familiar richness of kesar and pista, each dessert brings something different to the table while staying true to its Indian roots."

Alongside the chef-curated collection, Bakingo has expanded its Diwali portfolio with a selection of festive cakes, desserts and gifting hampers. The offerings include Mawa Tres Leches, DIY Rangoli Cake and the return of the popular Kaju Katli Dream Cake from last year's festive collection. The brand has also introduced a new range of Diwali hampers, offering customers more choices beyond conventional festive sweets.

The limited-edition collection and Bakingo's wider Diwali range are available in select cities through the brand's official website, mobile app and food delivery platforms, including Swiggy and Zomato.

About Bakingo

Bakingo, founded in 2016, has quickly become a trusted name in the bakery industry. Known for its exquisite Gourmet Collection, the brand offers a wide array of meticulously crafted cakes and desserts to satisfy the most refined palates. With a strong presence across 60+ cities, 200+ kitchens, and retail outlets in Delhi NCR, Bakingo is accessible via its website, app, and popular food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato. The brand delivers directly to customers' doorsteps, bringing joy to over 3 million satisfied customers across the country.

Media Contact :

Suman Patra

suman.patra@floweraura.com

+91 96500 62220

Head - Product and Marketing

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)