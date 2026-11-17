PRNewswire

Denpasar [Indonesia], November 17: Set along the tranquil coastline of Sanur, Bali Beach Convention Center presents an exceptional destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions (MICE), and distinguished social occasions. Combining expansive event facilities, refined architectural details, and the natural beauty of Bali's beachfront, the venue offers a versatile setting for gatherings that bring people together through meaningful experiences.

Strategically located within the Sanur Special Economic Zone for Health and Wellness, Bali Beach Convention Center brings together contemporary event infrastructure and the enduring charm of one of Bali's most established coastal destinations. Its beachfront location, complemented by ocean views and thoughtfully designed interiors, creates an inspiring environment for prestigious corporate engagements, international conferences, and memorable celebrations.

At the heart of the venue are three expansive convention halls, each measuring 1,250 square metres. Designed to accommodate a diverse range of event formats, the halls can be configured individually or combined to host international conferences, corporate gatherings, product launches, exhibitions, gala dinners, weddings, and large-scale celebrations.

Together, the three halls offer a total event space of 3,750 square metres, with the capacity to accommodate up to 5,000 guests. Spacious, fully air-conditioned interiors and generous ceiling heights provide the flexibility required for sophisticated banquets, elaborate event productions, and large-scale gatherings.

Each convention hall offers distinctive features to complement different event requirements. Convention Hall 1 provides convenient access to the pre-function area, supporting seamless guest arrivals and transitions. Convention Hall 2 offers additional flexibility for expanded programmes and exhibitions, while Convention Hall 3 distinguishes itself with floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking Sanur Beach, welcoming natural light and framing captivating views of the ocean and traditional local boats.

Enhancing the main convention facilities are dedicated pre-function and foyer areas, thoughtfully designed to create a seamless event experience from arrival through to the main programme.

Spanning 1,024 square metres, the pre-function area provides an expansive welcome space connecting the arrival drop-off point to the main convention halls. Its versatile layout is ideal for guest registration, welcome receptions, networking sessions, and pre-event gatherings, offering organisers the flexibility to create a polished first impression.

Further enriching the venue is a 768-square-metre foyer, distinguished by intricate Balinese wooden craftsmanship and decorative ceiling details. Connecting the three convention halls, the foyer introduces a distinctive expression of Indonesian artistry while providing an elegant setting for exhibitions, networking, and supporting event activities.

Together, these interconnected spaces allow event organisers to develop cohesive experiences, with opportunities to incorporate bespoke registration arrangements, exhibition displays, hospitality receptions, and customised event concepts.

As part of Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection and The Meru Sanur, Bali Beach Convention Center benefits from the hotel's broader hospitality offerings, allowing organisers to complement their events with accommodation, dining, and leisure experiences.

From multi-day conferences and corporate retreats to destination weddings and milestone celebrations, the venue provides a foundation for bringing people together through meaningful shared experiences.

By bringing together extensive event facilities, thoughtful hospitality, and a setting shaped by Bali's coastal beauty, Bali Beach Convention Center aims to deliver gatherings that extend beyond the event itself, creating lasting impressions for organisers and guests alike.

Whether hosting a large-scale conference, an international exhibition, an elegant gala dinner, or a celebration of life's most meaningful milestones, Bali Beach Convention Center offers the space, flexibility, and setting to bring each occasion to life.

With its expansive convention halls, dedicated pre-function facilities, Balinese design elements, and distinctive beachfront location, the venue stands as a compelling choice for event organisers seeking a memorable destination in Bali.

At Bali Beach Convention Center, every gathering presents an opportunity to connect people, celebrate achievements, and create experiences that resonate long after the occasion has ended.

For event enquiries and further information, please email to salesmarketing.themeru@meruhotels.com or contact +62 361 201 2000

Images: Bali Beach Convention Center - Google Drive

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