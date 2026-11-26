VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26: BatchMaster Software Private Limited has been recognised among India's Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2026, in the Mid-size category, by Great Place To Work® India. The recognition reflects the company's continued efforts to foster a workplace culture built on trust, collaboration, professional development and a strong sense of belonging.

The recognition is the result of an extensive Culture Audit conducted by Great Place To Work India, which evaluated the organisation's workplace practices and the lived experience of its people across a range of parameters. The assessment looked at how the company operates day to day, going beyond policies and intent to examine how its culture shows up in practice.

The recognition follows BatchMaster's recent Great Place To Work-Certified™ status for July 2026 to July 2027, with 98% of employees affirming that the company is a great place to work. Together, these recognitions reflect the company's focus on listening to its people and continually strengthening their workplace experience.

At BatchMaster, employee experience extends well beyond professional responsibilities. The company places importance on creating an environment where people can learn, grow their careers, collaborate and maintain a healthy work-life balance, while also connecting beyond everyday work through festival celebrations, the annual Urja festival, regular team lunches and dinners, and other engagement activities.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Sanjay Panjwani, Managing Director, BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd., said:

"At BatchMaster, we have always believed that our growth as an organisation is inseparable from the people who make it possible. Over the years, our journey has been shaped by the dedication, ideas and commitment of our employees, who continue to help us serve customers across the globe and evolve with the changing needs of the industry. This recognition is particularly meaningful because it reflects the experiences and voices of our people. As we continue to invest in technology, strengthen our global presence and build solutions for process manufacturers, we remain equally committed to creating an environment where our people feel valued, empowered and inspired to grow."

The recognition comes at an important stage in BatchMaster's journey of global growth and continued industry evolution. With over 40 years of experience in process manufacturing technology, the company has grown into a global ERP solutions provider, supported by a workforce of more than 500 professionals and offices across three continents.

About BatchMaster Software

BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd. is a market leader in ERP for process industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, paints, coatings, and personal care. Available on Cloud with web-based access for users anywhere, BatchMaster's products integrate with systems such as SAP Business One, Tally, QuickBooks, and Sage. With deep domain expertise and over 3,000 implementations and 40,000+ users across 40+ countries, BatchMaster offers purpose-built functionality for process industries and their micro verticals, helping businesses streamline operations, reduce costs, boost profits, and maintain strict compliance.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience, specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)