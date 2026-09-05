Bengaluru-based Sales Intelligence Startup Overlayy Becomes a Part of Benchmark-backed Monaco

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5: Overlayy, a Bengaluru-based B2B sales intelligence startup, announced that it has been acquired by Sam Blond's SF-based AI-native revenue platform, Monaco. The move integrates Overlayy's team and its deep expertise in sales intelligence into Monaco, advancing the shared mission to replace legacy CRM and disparate sales point solutions.

Founded and built out by IIT Kanpur alumni, Overlayy is a copilot for sales representatives at B2B companies, helping them research accounts, prepare for meetings, and automate repetitive tasks through agentic AI. Overlayy built AI systems that analyzed B2B sales conversations at scale to provide reps with intelligence, and developed SalesQA, the most comprehensive benchmark for evaluating AI systems on real B2B sales conversations. That work will now advance Monaco's ability to capture, understand, and act on every customer interaction.

"We spent years teaching AI to understand and extract insights from sales conversations genuinely. Monaco is where that understanding turns into pipeline. Bringing Overlayy into Monaco was the obvious next step," said Anmol, co-founder and CEO of Overlayy.

"From the first conversation with the Monaco team, it was clear they'd built the platform where everything we'd learned could have the most impact," added Snehil, co-founder and CTO of Overlayy.

"Anmol and Snehil have spent years building AI that understands real-world sales conversations, and it shows in what they built at Overlayy. They're joining with a team of top-tier engineers from some of the most competitive engineering programs in the world, who know this space, move fast, and think like founders. We're glad to have them all on board as we keep building Monaco," said Shek, co-founder and CPO of Monaco.

The Overlayy team has officially integrated with Monaco. Founders Anmol Chaman and Snehil Saluja will take on senior product and engineering roles within the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Overlayy

Overlayy is a copilot for sales representatives at B2B companies, helping them research accounts, prepare for meetings, and automate repetitive tasks through its agentic AI platform. Co-founded by Anmol Chaman and Snehil Saluja in early 2024, Overlayy was backed by Better Capital and various angel investors across India and the US. Learn more at overlayy.com.

About Monaco

Monaco is an AI-native revenue platform that replaces legacy CRM and disparate sales point solutions. Monaco builds your TAM, runs outbound, captures every interaction, and manages the pipeline in a single system of record. Monaco is backed by Founders Fund and Human Capital, with investors including Garry Tan, Peter Thiel, and Ryan Petersen. Learn more at monaco.com.

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