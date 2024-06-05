Bisleri Limonata Launches #DoubleTheChill Campaign with Aditya Roy Kapur as Brand Ambassador

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Bisleri International, established by Ramesh Jayantilal Chauhan, the pioneer in the carbonated soft drinks industry in India with a legacy of creating some of the most iconic brands, has announced Aditya Roy Kapur as the new brand ambassador for Bisleri Limonata.

Bisleri Limonata blends the zest of lime with the coolness of mint, delivering a refreshing experience for consumers. The launch of the vibrant #DoubleTheChill campaign aims to highlight this unique product experience, establishing strong recognition for Limonata's distinctive flavor blend. Unlike other drinks in the segment, Limonata's combination of lime and mint sets it apart.

Aditya Roy Kapur, embodying the essence of the brand with his cool and refreshing persona, has a strong fan following, especially among Gen Z. His association with Limonata helps to solidify the brand's image and appeal to this key demographic.

The Bisleri Limonata #DoubleTheChill campaign was conceptualized and crafted by Bisleri's in-house creative team. Demonstrating their exceptional creativity and deep understanding of the brand, the team delivered a compelling narrative that resonates with Gen 'Z'. The strategic brand association with Aditya Roy Kapur was managed by Wavemaker and Group M ESP.

Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri International said, "Bisleri Limonata stands out in lemon beverages with its lime and mint combination and has won over millions of consumers. Aditya Roy Kapur is a great brand fit as he is one of the coolest actors today with an easy-going charm. With this campaign, we're set to strengthen our bond with GenZ consumers and drive even greater demand for Limonata."

Aditya Roy Kapur commented, "I'm excited to embark on this refreshing journey. Limonata's invigorating taste and zest for life perfectly aligns with my own outlook. I enjoyed being part of the campaign because it has such a chill and fun vibe and should be very enjoyable for the consumers. This besides, I am happy to collaborate and be a part of the Bisleri family."

The integrated launch of the campaign will be promoted across various platforms, including television, digital media, out-of-home media, delivery vehicles, trade marketing, OTT platforms, and more.

Link to the video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeAv8oZ-jsw

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata, Spyci Jeera Rev and Pop. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

