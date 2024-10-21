Bring Festive Flair to Corporate Gifting with India Circus, a Godrej Enterprises Brand

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta is proud to announce the launch of its latest Corporate Gifting Collection, which seamlessly blends the essence of Indian culture with modern aesthetics. Designed to cater to a diverse range of occasions, from employee appreciation to client recognition, this collection is crafted with an emphasis on sustainability, functionality, and India Circus's signature style. A Curated Collection for All Occasions India Circus's corporate gifting collection includes a variety of beautifully crafted items, from elegant copper and bamboo serveware to delightful tabletop accessories and sophisticated laptop sleeves. In addition, the collection features a new range of stationery and desk accessories, perfect for adding sophistication to any workspace. Each product is thoughtfully designed to reflect India Circus's signature aesthetic, blending vibrant Indian motifs with contemporary design elements. Many of their products feature harmonious designs that invite creative pairings--imagine combining our elegant laptop tables with sleek steel bottles for a stunning set.

For this corporate gifting collection, Founder Krsnaa Mehta says, "Our strategic initiative on corporate gifting goes beyond mere transactions; we believe in creating meaningful relationships. By prioritizing sustainability without compromising on design, we ensure our products are not only visually striking but also high on functionality and aesthetics. It's about gifting responsibly and honoring our planet while celebrating the people who make our success possible."

Commitment to Sustainability

Keeping in mind Godrej Enterprises' Green Philosophy, India Circus is committed to sustainability. This collection showcases eco-friendly bamboo items and sustainably sourced metals like copper and steel, which reduce the carbon footprint while maintaining high durability. With packaging that minimizes plastic use and eliminates thermocol, India Circus ensures that each gift not only delights but also contributes to a greener planet.

Infusing Indian Heritage and Modern Trends

The collection features unique designs inspired by India's rich heritage, including botanical and nature motifs that pay homage to traditional Indian artistry. Customization options allow clients to tailor products with logos and specific regional elements, creating gifts that resonate personally with recipients while maintaining the India Circus touch.

Sustainable gifting continues to be a major trend this year, and India Circus meets this demand with eco-conscious products that appeal to companies aiming to make a positive impact. The collection also includes health-promoting copper items and versatile tableware and stationery items, which are especially popular in the pharma and healthcare sectors.

Why Companies Choose India Circus

India Circus has become the go-to brand for corporate gifting, offering a wide range of products across price points to suit every budget. With a dedication to quality, customizability, and timely delivery, India Circus provides a seamless shopping experience that sets it apart from competitors. From bespoke gift-ready packaging to outstanding customer service, India Circus ensures that every gifting experience is memorable and impactful.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)