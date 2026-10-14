BVLGARI Celebrates Diwali with 'Passing the Light'

PRNewswire

New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Jaipur (Rajasthan)/ Hyderabad (Telangana)/ Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 13: Bvlgari, the Magnificent Roman High Jeweler, icon of contemporary Italian art of living, deepens its enduring dialogue with India through 'Passing the Light', a unique artistic expression of Diwali, created in partnership with Indian Artist Doyel Joshi. Building on a relationship cultivated over the years, this artistic partnership honors India's profound bond with light, exceptional artistry, and cherished rituals of togetherness, marking a refined and deeply collaborative new chapter in how the Maison expresses its connection with Indian audiences globally. An artistic tribute to terracotta celebrating the transmission of craftsmanship across generations and cultures.

At the heart of this collaboration lies a monumental Passing The Light installation of 4,500 hand-sculpted terracotta elements, inspired by traditional diyas and shaped in the hypnotic geometry of the Bvlgari Serpenti motif's iconic scales pattern. This visionary artwork comes to life through an unwavering commitment to co-authorship, honoring the ancestral mastery of the kumhar community and the local craftswomen who shaped each piece through a dedicated social enterprise. Celebrating these artisans as true co-creators, the project unites artist Doyel Joshi's contemporary vision with ancient traditions where living heritage, generational knowledge, and communal hands sustain an unbroken light of transmission.

Terracotta lies at the heart of the installation narrative. For centuries, the material has held a singular place within India's culture, shaped into objects that are sacred, functional, and deeply personal. During Diwali, the diya becomes a vessel for light, carrying meanings of hope, revival, and togetherness across generations. Through terracotta, Artist, Doyel Joshi draws attention not only to the material itself, but to the knowledge embedded within it: the inherited skills, rituals, and traditions passed from one maker to the next, a transmission of craft that finds its counterpart in Bvlgari's own ateliers, where techniques are handed down from one generation of goldsmiths to the next.

Illuminated by countless terracotta elements inspired by traditional diyas, the installation comes alive with patterns of light and shadow, becoming a contemporary tribute to the enduring passage of knowledge, creativity, and light through generations. More than an artwork to be observed, the installation becomes a shared experience, celebrating the passing forward of creativity, memory, and meaningful bonds, transforming light into a meaningful expression of continuity.

Speaking about the collaboration, Artist Doyel Joshi said, "Terracotta is not a humble material. It is a universal one. A diya belongs to the street and to the palace equally; it transcends socio-economic structures. Celebrations are collective, not singular. Working with Bvlgari on this installation has been a conversation between two very different histories of making, one shaped in clay, the other in gold, that speak, in the end, the same language of transmission. This installation carries the generational knowledge of the earth it is made from and the hands that made it, passing the light forward."

Laura Burdese, CEO of Bvlgari, said, "India holds a place of profound significance in Bvlgari's story. Its extraordinary heritage of artistry, craftsmanship and ritual has long inspired our way of seeing, creating and engaging with the country. Diwali, with its timeless celebration of light, speaks to something deeply universal: the renewal of hope, the strength of togetherness, and the enduring power of tradition to illuminate the present. This year, that spirit finds a deeply personal expression through our collaboration with artist Doyel Joshi. Each of her terracotta elements is unique, shaped by hand and by the character of the material itself. In this dialogue between earth, craftsmanship and human touch, something deeply meaningful emerges: the transformation of the familiar into something new, without ever losing its roots. This is also at the heart of Bvlgari's philosophy of luxury. True luxury is not simply about creating something beautiful; it is about giving meaning to what we inherit, preserving the knowledge and stories carried through generations, and allowing them to evolve with relevance and imagination. It is through this continuous dialogue between heritage and the present that culture remains alive, and that beauty becomes a bridge between people, places and generations."

Underlying the project is the shared alchemy of craftsmanship, where earth, hand and fire transform raw materials into objects of beauty and meaning. Just as terracotta is shaped through the skill of artisans, gold and gemstones are transformed through Bvlgari's savoir-faire into enduring creations. Though different in nature and character, gold and terracotta share a common journey of transformation, guided by techniques, gestures and savoir-faire transmitted across generations. From material to radiance, 'Passing the Light' celebrates the transmission of creativity, craftsmanship and knowledge, a fitting next step for a Maison that has long placed India at the centre of its story.

These themes are further brought to life through a digital campaign anchored by a hero film that traces the journey of creation across materials and geographies. Moving from earth to kiln to finished form, the film follows the transformation of terracotta in the hands of Indian artisans. At its heart is the artwork itself, the film's core symbol of light passing through artisanship, at once Indian and Roman, embodying the passage of light and the passage of tradition, and the coming together and celebration that both traditions share. Unfolding without narration, it becomes a meditation on making itself, revealing the shared gestures, discipline, and devotion that unite craftspeople across cultures.

As the latest expression of Bvlgari's dialogue with India, one that builds on the Maison's history in the country and pushes it further, 'Passing the Light' celebrates the enduring power of heritage, honoring the hands, stories and traditions that transform craft into cultural memory and allow its light to shine across generations.

ABOUT BVLGARI

Part of the LVMH Group, Bvlgari was founded in the heart of Rome in 1884.

Over the decades, the Brand has established a worldwide reputation as magnificent Roman High Jeweler and icon of Italian art of living thanks to its exquisite craftsmanship, visionary design and audacious color combinations.

Through a pioneering vision intrinsic in the brand's DNA since its founding, the company's international success has evolved into a global and diversified luxury purveyor of products and services, ranging from fine jewels and high-end watches to accessories and perfumes, and featuring an extended network of boutiques and hotels in the world's most exclusive shopping areas.

Demonstrated through its numerous philanthropic partnerships, Bvlgari deeply believes in innovating the present for a sustainable future through its commitment to Social & Environmental Responsibility and giving back - to nature and to the community. In 2024 the Maison announced the creation of Fondazione Bvlgari, reinforcing its devotion to building a meaningful tomorrow through care, generosity and long-term dedication.

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