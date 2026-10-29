Campus Activewear Challenges Workplace Norms with Vicky Kaushal in Latest 'Move Your Way' Campaign

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 28: Campus Activewear, one of India's leading sports and athleisure footwear brands, has unveiled its latest integrated campaign featuring Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, taking forward its brand philosophy, 'Move Your Way'. Set against the typical backdrop of corporate India, the campaign uses humour to explore how a new generation is navigating workplace expectations while making room for personal interests and priorities. Anchored by the thought, "One bold move can move the world your way," the campaign will roll out across television, OTT and digital platforms, supported by creator-led content.

Drawing on familiar situations such as Sunday work calls and unwritten office rules, the campaign captures the everyday tension between professional commitments and personal priorities. Through a playful exchange between an employee and his boss, Campus turns this relatable workplace dynamic into a story about questioning expectations and finding the confidence to do things differently.

Link to the campaign film - www.instagram.com/p/DeyIMXTS7M8/

Commenting on the campaign, Gaurav Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Campus Activewear, said, "'Move Your Way' has always been about self-expression. With this film, we're taking it somewhere braver: the right to draw your own lines. Young India is redefining ambition on its own terms, and Campus wants to stand right beside them. Our new identity reflects that same energy- bolder and more confident, as we move into the next chapter of the brand."

Commenting on the campaign, Vicky Kaushal said, "I like how Campus has taken a familiar part of everyday life and given it a fun, unexpected twist. Rohit is unapologetically himself, and playing him was enjoyable because he brings humour to situations many people will recognise from their own workplaces. The film captures the spirit of 'Move Your Way' in a light-hearted manner, without taking itself too seriously."

The campaign film unfolds in a corporate boardroom, where Vicky Kaushal plays Rohit, an employee who brings his own interpretation of a Sunday meeting. From pottery and fitness to an impromptu party, Rohit's actions leave his boss increasingly exasperated. When the boss accuses his generation of having no boundaries, Rohit turns the accusation around with a pointed response: if he is expected to come to the office on a Sunday, he might as well bring his Sunday activities along. The exchange delivers the film's central punchline, as Rohit walks away with his friends wearing Campus footwear.

The campaign also marks the debut of Campus' new visual identity, rooted in the philosophy of "Move Your Way". The identity symbolises movement, individuality, freedom and self-direction, with its dynamic lines and outward-facing arrows reflecting the belief that there is no single path to growth or self-expression. It embodies Campus' commitment to a generation that defines its own journey.

Extending the campaign, Campus is inviting creators to join the wider cultural conversation with their own perspectives on work, ambition, weekends, personal interests and boundaries. Through creator-led content inspired by everyday experiences, the initiative will encourage audiences to share their interpretations of the campaign thought and what it means to 'Move Your Way', using #MoveYourWay.

About Campus Activewear Ltd.

Campus Activewear Limited (NSE: CAMPUS, BSE: 543523) is one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands by value and volume. Introduced in 2005, Campus Activewear offers a diverse portfolio of footwear for the entire family, combining style, comfort and accessibility across multiple price points. With an estimated 17% market share in the Indian branded sports and athleisure footwear market, the company is backed by strong in-house manufacturing capabilities, an integrated supply chain, a robust omnichannel distribution network spanning over 30,000 retailers across 800 districts, 300+ exclusive brand outlets, and a growing e-commerce presence across leading marketplaces and its own website. Through its focus on innovation, design, and consumer-centric product development, Campus Activewear continues to strengthen its position as one of India's most trusted and accessible footwear brands. For additional information and financial results, please visit campusshoes.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)