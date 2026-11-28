PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 28: CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited (BSE SME), a Kolkata-based digital engineering company delivering software engineering, cloud, data, AI and quality engineering services to global clients, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

H1 FY27 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (CONSOLIDATE)

(₹ in Lakh, except EPS and margins)

- Total Income: 5,423.60

- EBITDA: 1,353.71

- EBITDA Margin (%): 24.96%

- Net Profit: 969.04

- Net Profit Margin (%): 17.87%

- EPS (₹): 3.97

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Mukul Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited, said:

"H1 FY27 has been a period of strategic progress for CapitalNumbers. Total Income stood at ₹54.24 crore, EBITDA came in at ₹13.54 crore with a margin of 24.96%, and Net Profit stood at ₹9.69 crore, translating into a Net Profit Margin of 17.87%.

The defining milestone of the half was the completion of our acquisition of Epitome Cloud Inc., a New Jersey-headquartered Salesforce and enterprise transformation company. Epitome Cloud brings specialised capabilities across Salesforce, Revenue Cloud, CPQ, CLM and enterprise workflow platforms, which complement our strengths in digital engineering, cloud, data and AI, and give us a much stronger presence in the US market. We also continued to win AI-led mandates, including a new AI project in the healthcare domain for an international client.

CapitalNumbers is evolving from a broad digital engineering company into a more specialised global technology services company. With a dual-shore model that now combines US presence with delivery from Kolkata, Delhi NCR and Hyderabad, backed by ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certified processes, we are focused on integrating Epitome Cloud, cross-selling across our combined client base and pursuing larger enterprise transformation engagements, while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

- Acquisition of Epitome Cloud Inc.: The Company entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement on July 3, 2026 for the acquisition of 100% ownership of Epitome Cloud Inc., USA, including indirect acquisition of its Indian subsidiary, Epitomecloud Technology Private Limited, for a cash consideration of approx. ₹40 crore, subject to net working capital and other adjustments. The Company announced completion of the acquisition on August 25, 2026.

- Purchase Consideration Paid: In August 2026, the Company paid USD 24,51,288.49 (₹23.40 crore) towards the purchase of 100% shareholding from the existing shareholders of Epitome Cloud, with the balance payable as per the agreement.

- Salesforce and Enterprise Platform Capabilities: Epitome Cloud adds Salesforce consulting, implementation and managed services, revenue lifecycle solutions including CPQ and Contract Lifecycle Management, and enterprise workflow automation on platforms such as Conga, Agiloft and Onit.

- Stronger US Market Access: The acquisition expands the Company's presence and customer access in the US, one of its key international markets, and creates cross-selling opportunities across the client bases of both organisations. Mr. Anand Varanasi, CEO of Epitome Cloud, will support local client engagement in the US market.

- New AI Order in Healthcare: In June 2026, the Company secured a new order worth ₹2.46 crore from a UK-based entity for an AI project in the healthcare domain, on a Time and Materials basis, to be executed over 6 months.

ABOUT CAPITALNUMBERS INFOTECH LIMITED

CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited is a Kolkata-based digital engineering and technology services company serving global clients from India. Founded in 2012, the Company provides full-stack software engineering, cloud, data engineering, AI/ML, generative AI and quality engineering services. Its delivery processes are certified under ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II, and it was featured among Best Tech Brands 2025. Listed on the BSE SME Platform in January 2025, the Company operates a dual-shore model combining US presence, through its acquisition of Epitome Cloud Inc., with delivery centres in Kolkata, Delhi NCR and Hyderabad.

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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