Casio India Unveils New Corporate Headquarters at Worldmark 4, Aerocity, Reinforcing Long-Term Commitment to India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 7: Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. announced the recent inauguration of its new corporate headquarters at Worldmark 4, Aerocity, New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey and reaffirming its long-term commitment to India, one of Casio's most strategically important markets globally. The new office is located within Aerocity's rapidly expanding global business district and has been designed to support the next phase of Casio India's growth through enhanced collaboration, innovation, and operational excellence.

The move reflects Casio's confidence in India's long-term economic and consumer growth potential and reinforces the company's commitment to strengthening its presence across its core business categories, including watches, calculators, and musical instruments.

Mr. Shin Takano, President & CEO, Casio Computer Co., Ltd., said, "India is a strategically important market for Casio, and one where we continue to see significant growth potential. The opening of our new office here in India is part of our ongoing commitment to this high-growth market and reflects our efforts to further strengthen our business foundation and enhance our presence in the country. Going forward, we will continue to create new value for our customers in India through innovative, high-quality products and services."

Over the last several decades, Casio has established a deep and enduring relationship with Indian consumers, becoming a trusted household name across generations. From calculators that have supported millions of students to iconic watch collections such as G-SHOCK, Casio Vintage, Edifice, and Casio Timeless, the brand has remained synonymous with innovation, reliability, and quality.

The opening of the new headquarters represents more than a physical relocation. It reflects Casio India's vision for the future and its confidence in India's growing importance within the global consumer landscape.

A Strategic Location for Future Growth

Aerocity has emerged as one of India's premier business destinations, offering world-class infrastructure, international connectivity, and a vibrant ecosystem of multinational corporations, hospitality brands, and commercial developments. The location provides seamless access across the National Capital Region while supporting Casio India's objective of creating a modern, collaborative, and future-focused workplace environment.

The new headquarters has been developed in alignment with Casio's global workplace standards and reflects the company's emphasis on innovation, employee well-being, operational efficiency, and a culture of collaboration.

Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, added, "The opening of our new headquarters at Worldmark 4 marks an exciting new chapter for Casio India. This facility reflects our ambition to build a future-ready organisation that can better serve consumers, partners, and stakeholders across the country. As India continues its remarkable growth journey, we remain committed to investing in our people, expanding our market presence, and strengthening our connection with the next generation of Indian consumers."

Strengthening Casio's Presence in India

The inauguration comes at a pivotal point in Casio India's growth journey. In recent years, the company has continued to expand its retail footprint, strengthen digital engagement, deepen consumer connections across categories, and advance localisation initiatives to support long-term growth.

India remains one of the world's most compelling consumer markets, driven by favourable demographics, increasing premiumisation, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for trusted international brands. Casio believes these factors will continue to create meaningful opportunities across all of its business segments.

The company remains focused on enhancing consumer experiences, expanding accessibility across physical and digital channels, building organisational capabilities, and investing in initiatives that support sustainable long-term growth.

Looking Ahead

As Casio India enters its next phase of development, the new headquarters will serve as the nucleus for innovation, collaboration, and strategic growth. The facility is expected to play an important role in supporting the company's ambition to deepen consumer engagement, strengthen category leadership, and contribute meaningfully to India's evolving economic and consumer landscape.

About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

For more information, visit www.casio.com/in.

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