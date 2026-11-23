VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 23: Samuel Foundation India celebrated its 32nd Annual Graduation Ceremony at the Garden of Five Senses, New Delhi, recognising the achievements of nearly 100 students who successfully completed its 15-month Diploma in Vocational Training. The ceremony, which had the theme "Elements of the Universe," was a significant turning point in the graduates' path to successful employment, financial independence, and better futures.

The graduating students, who make up a batch of 100, have finished an extensive program that includes a required three-month industry apprenticeship in addition to classroom instruction, practical assignments, and creative projects. Along with English communication, computer skills, personality development, career counseling, and 100% job placement assistance, the training aims to give students technical proficiency and hands-on experience.

Completing the program is more than just an academic accomplishment for many alumni. They have overcome financial and personal obstacles to develop professional skills and create avenues for independent livelihoods while coming from economically challenged backgrounds. The Foundation's emphasis on industry participation, occupational preparedness, and holistic development helps graduates get ready to enter the workforce with more assurance.

Mr. Martin Barth, President, Samuel Foundation, said, "A good part of my life, I have had a front-row seat to one of life's most inspiring transformations: watching people discover strengths they never knew they had and build futures they once thought were beyond their reach. Talent is everywhere. Opportunity is not. For over 40 years now at Samuel Foundation, including my role as the president, I have had the privilege to help create that opportunity through education, skill development, leadership and youth empowerment."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Neha Tewari, Managing Director, Samuel Foundation India, said, "For more than two decades, I have witnessed a simple truth: when people are given an opportunity, encouragement, and someone who believes in them, extraordinary things can happen. I have seen young people overcome limitations, discover their strengths, and build futures they once thought were impossible. These experiences have reinforced my belief that every person carries untapped potential, waiting for the chance to flourish."

The graduating students' collections, which showcased their inventiveness, creative prowess, and technical proficiency, were also on display throughout the ceremony. The celebrations were enhanced by cultural performances by current batch students, which brought together graduates, their families, instructors, trainers, and visitors to acknowledge the teamwork that went into their success.

In keeping with its guiding principle, "Give Youth a Chance," Samuel Foundation India is dedicated to enabling young people to overcome economic obstacles and construct respectable, independent lives through its ongoing emphasis on vocational education and employment-oriented skill development.

About Samuel Foundation India

Samuel Foundation India is the Indian chapter of the Germany-based multinational social organisation, Hedwig and Robert Samuel Foundation. Established in 1932, the Foundation works to improve lives through education, skills development and employment opportunities. In India, it began its work in 1991-92 and has operated vocational education and skill development programmes in New Delhi since 1993. Every year, the Foundation trains 225 young people from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Over the last three decades, it has trained more than 2,200 young people, empowering them to move out of poverty and lead lives of dignity and financial independence.

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