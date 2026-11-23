PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23: CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, announced it has been named a Leader in the Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026.

Published by Everest Group, a leading global research and advisory firm, the report evaluated 31 global Guidewire service providers based on market impact, vision and capability, awarding CGI a Leader position. CGI was recognized for its large-scale practice, global delivery footprint, ability to externalize reusable assets on the Guidewire Marketplace, strategic investments in data-layer modernization, and cloud transition guidance that helps Property and Casualty (P & C) insurers reduce execution risk and improve value delivery.

"Guidewire is a core focus area for CGI's P & C insurance practice, and this recognition highlights our leadership and strong execution capabilities across Insurance and Health industry clients. While we continue to invest in technology and delivery capabilities, our CGI Partners remain central to the value we bring to clients. Through continuous learning, development and mentorship, we equip them with the skills to address evolving client needs and deliver meaningful outcomes," said Jennifer Mecherippaddy, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader, Insurance & Health, CGI Asia Pacific.

From advisory and consulting to end-to-end implementation, CGI's Guidewire services combine industry expertise with a local relationship model to help insurers modernize their systems and support long-term business needs. "CGI brings a productized Guidewire services proposition, combining local client proximity with reusable assets and capabilities across cloud and data modernization, as well as digital and underwriting needs," said Aurindum Mukherjee, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its structured cloud transition guidance and reusable modernization utilities help reduce execution risk across complex Guidewire transformation programs. Expanding Guidewire Marketplace assets, investments in cloud data architectures, and regression automation have further supported insurers in improving value realization. These factors have contributed to CGI's Leader recognition in the Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2026 reported revenue is CA$16.57 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

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