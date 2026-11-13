Chanakya University's Third Convocation Celebrates 371 Graduates

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13: Chanakya University celebrated the achievements of its graduating students at Deekshantha Samarambha 2026, its Third Convocation, held on Thursday at the University's Global Campus near Bengaluru. The occasion brought together the graduating cohort, distinguished guests, University leadership and members of the academic community to mark an important milestone in the students' academic journeys.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, MD, FRS, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO) and former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and delivered the Convocation Address. A total of 371 students from the University's six Schools of Academic Excellence graduated. In recognition of exceptional academic performance, 19 students were honoured with Academic Excellence Medals and Awards.

In her address, titled "Rooted in Wisdom, Guided by Science, Committed to Society", Dr. Swaminathan reflected on the larger purpose of higher education and the responsibility that accompanies a university degree. She called upon graduates to draw from India's rich intellectual heritage while engaging dynamically with contemporary science, research and innovation. Such an approach, she noted, can help generate relevant knowledge and solutions to address emerging challenges.

Highlighting the interconnected nature of major global concerns, Dr. Swaminathan spoke about climate change, biodiversity loss, public health, food and nutrition insecurity, and technological disruption. These challenges, she emphasised, cannot be addressed in isolation. They call for interdisciplinary thinking and collaboration across the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, technology and public policy. Universities therefore have an important role in creating spaces where diverse disciplines and perspectives come together to shape solutions.

She introduced the concept of "Biohappiness", advocating a broader understanding of prosperity that recognises the close relationship between biodiversity, environmental well-being and quality of life. She also drew attention to the One Health approach, which recognises the interconnectedness of human health, animal health and the health of ecosystems. Her message underscored the need to view development and well-being through an integrated lens.

Addressing the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence, Dr. Swaminathan encouraged graduates to engage with technological advances thoughtfully and ethically. Innovation, she said, must remain inclusive and accountable. Technology should expand human capabilities and improve well-being, rather than replace human judgment. Her remarks highlighted the importance of combining scientific progress with sound values and a clear sense of responsibility.

Sharing three key messages with the graduating students, she urged them to nurture intellectual curiosity, balance ambition with empathy, and translate knowledge into meaningful action. Referring to India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, she called on the graduates to recognise their role in shaping a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable future. Her address invited them to see their education not merely as a personal achievement, but as a foundation for contributing constructively to society.

The convocation was attended by the University's distinguished leadership and eminent members of its Board of Governors, including Dr. S. Somanath, Chancellor of Chanakya University and former Chairman of ISRO; Sri M.P. Kumar, Pro-Chancellor; Prof. Yashavantha Dongre, Vice-Chancellor; Sri T.V. Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital Partners; Prof. M.K. Sridhar, President, CESS; Prof. B. Mahadevan, former Professor, IIM Bangalore; Prof. Nandini N., former Professor, Bangalore University; Sri Nagaraj Reddy, Secretary, CESS; Prof. H.S. Subramanya, Pro-Vice Chancellor; Prof. Sushant T. Joshi, Registrar; and Prof. Bhavani M.R., Registrar Evaluation.

Deekshantha Samarambha 2026 marks another significant milestone in Chanakya University's academic journey. The celebration recognised the accomplishments of its graduating students while reaffirming the University's commitment to an education that brings together knowledge, values, scientific inquiry and social responsibility.

About Chanakya University

Located at its Global Campus in the KIADB Aerospace Industrial Zone near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Chanakya University is a multidisciplinary university with six Schools of Academic Excellence and eight Centres for Research Excellence. It offers a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate and integrated programmes, bringing contemporary disciplines into conversation with Indian Knowledge Systems. Through interdisciplinary learning, research, innovation and experiential education, the University seeks to nurture capable and responsible leaders for the future.

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