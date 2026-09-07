Chilean Prunes: Making Every Day Snacking More Nutritious

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 7: As India observes National Nutrition Week from 1st to 7th September, the focus on making healthier and more nutritious food choices becomes especially relevant. While people often focus on planning balanced meals, the nutritional value of the snacks they choose between meals is frequently overlooked. In today's fast-paced lifestyles, snacking has become a regular part of the day, making it important to choose options that offer both convenience and nutritional value.

Chilean Prunes are gaining recognition as a wholesome, nutrient-dense addition to daily eating habits. Naturally flavourful and versatile, prunes provide essential dietary fibre along with vital nutrients such as iron, potassium, boron, and vitamins A, C, and K. These nutrients work together to help manage appetite, support healthy digestion, and provide sustained daily energy, making Chilean Prunes a smart choice for mindful snacking.

According to Kavita Devgan, leading dietitian, holistic health consultant, and eminent author, "Good nutrition is not just about the major meals we eat, but also the choices we make between them. Prunes naturally provide dietary fibre along with important vitamins and minerals such as iron, potassium, and boron, making them a nourishing addition to everyday diets."

India has no commercial production of prunes and demand is met through imports. Chile is a major supplier to the Indian market.

Chile's unique geography, bordered by the Atacama Desert, the Andes Mountains, the Pacific Ocean, and Antarctica, creates ideal climatic conditions for producing premium-quality prunes. Carefully grown and harvested to preserve their natural flavour, texture, and nutritional value, Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their quality and taste.

Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative of Chilean Prunes, remarked, "Chile is known as one of the world's largest growers and suppliers of prunes. Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their high quality and nutritional benefits. Just visit your dry fruit retailer or order online, Chilean prunes are easily available in India."

Their nutritional value, versatility, and naturally delicious taste make Chilean prunes an easy addition to everyday eating habits.

For further information, please contact: https://chileprunes.cl/?lang=en

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