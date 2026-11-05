CISS Advances ManTech for Smarter, Future-Ready Security

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: CISS Services Limited is redefining private security through its ManTech framework, which integrates trained personnel with AI, drones, intelligent surveillance and real-time analytics. Under Chairman Shri Ramesh Narsingrao Pimple, the company is moving beyond conventional manpower-centric guarding toward a coordinated, technology-enabled model.

"The future of security is not simply about deploying more guards or installing more cameras; it is about making security smarter, faster and more effective. By integrating trained manpower with advanced technology, we can identify potential threats at an early stage, enhance operational efficiency and ensure that human judgment remains central to critical security decisions. Our ManTech vision is to create an intelligent security ecosystem in which technology empowers people to deliver superior protection," said Shri R. N. Pimple.

The approach combines AI-powered CCTV, facial recognition, biometric access control, IoT sensors, drone surveillance and centralised command centres. These systems detect unusual activity, flag potential intrusions and generate real-time alerts, while integrated feeds from cameras, access controls, alarms and sensors give teams a clear operational overview across multiple sites.

By automating routine monitoring, security personnel can focus on emergency response, risk assessment and decisions that require human judgment. CISS is also investing in structured training so its workforce can operate advanced platforms, interpret alerts and manage technology-enabled protocols, creating new career pathways while raising industry standards. The model links security with fire safety, facility management and business continuity for industrial plants, warehouses, banks, infrastructure projects and large campuses.

Established in 1985 (formerly Central Investigation & Security Services Ltd.) and headquartered in Mumbai, CISS holds PSARA licences in 29 states and deploys over 22,500 trained personnel. Through ManTech, the company aims to strengthen asset protection, situational awareness and business continuity, positioning integrated, technology-empowered security as the new industry benchmark.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)