PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23: Comprinno Technologies ("Comprinno"), an agentic-AI-first cloud partner that migrates, modernizes, and runs cloud environments for growth-stage companies and enterprises, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Premier Tier is the highest tier in the APN for services partners. Bengaluru-based cloud and agentic AI partner reaches the highest tier for AWS services partners, eight years after joining the AWS Partner Network.

AWS awards Premier Tier status to partners that demonstrate validated technical expertise, a large complement of AWS-certified professionals, and a proven record of customer success in designing, building, migrating, and managing workloads on AWS. Together with Comprinno's AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) designation, the milestone places Comprinno among the partners AWS trusts with its most demanding customers.

Comprinno joined the AWS Partner Network as a Select Consulting Partner in 2018 and reached the Advanced Tier in 2020. It now holds eight AWS Competencies (Migration and Modernization, Security, Resilience, AI Services, Data and Analytics, DevOps, Cloud Operations, and Generative AI), the AWS MSP designation, and more than 150 AWS certifications across its team.

"We started our AWS journey in 2018 as a Select Consulting Partner. Eight years, more than 1,000 projects, and 750+ clients later, we are now a Premier Tier Services Partner," said Prasad Puranik, Founder and CEO, Comprinno Technologies. "This milestone belongs to Team Comprinno, to our customers for their trust, and to AWS for its guidance and support. For customers, it means one partner to migrate, modernize, and run their AWS environments, and to build and govern AI agents on them. The bar is higher now, and so are our ambitions."

To learn more about Comprinno's AWS partnership, visit comprinno.net/partnerships/aws.

About Comprinno

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Comprinno Technologies is an agentic-AI-first AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and AWS Managed Service Provider. Comprinno migrates, modernizes, and runs cloud environments, then builds, governs, and scales AI agents on them. The company holds eight AWS Competencies, is an OpenAI Select Partner, and partners with Anthropic, ElevenLabs, and MongoDB. With offices in Bengaluru and Pune and teams in the US and UK, Comprinno has delivered 1,000+ projects for 750+ clients and is certified to ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II. Learn more at comprinno.net.

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