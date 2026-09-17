VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 17: Searching for a moving company online can sometimes leave customers with more questions than answers. Similar names, multiple listings and different websites can make it difficult to determine which company a customer is actually engaging with.

For people looking for the Original Agarwal Packers and Movers, verifying the company's identity before booking a relocation is an important step.

Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited (APML) has been operating in the relocation sector since 1987. Founded by Mr. Ramesh Agarwal, the company has grown over the years into a relocation and logistics organisation with domestic and international operations.

The Face Customers Associate With the Original Moving Brand

One of the most recognisable visual elements associated with APML is the image of its Chairman, Mr. Ramesh Agarwal, wearing his cap. Known popularly through the brand's visual identity as the "Man with the Cap," the image has become closely associated with Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited.

For customers navigating an increasingly crowded online moving market, recognising the brand's established identity is one part of verifying that they are dealing with the intended company. The company name, official website and booking details should always be checked before a relocation is confirmed.

1987: Where the APML Journey Began

Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited began its journey in 1987.

Since then, the requirements of relocation have changed significantly. A modern move can involve much more than household transportation; it may include professional packing, vehicle movement, storage, corporate relocation or an international move.

APML has expanded its service capabilities accordingly, building infrastructure around both personal and business relocation requirements.

A Network That Extends Across India and Beyond

APML's current network includes 140+ self-owned branches across India, with a service reach covering 1,264+ locations.

The company also states an international reach covering 182 countries.

This network supports different types of relocation, including domestic household shifting and international moving requirements.

APML states that it handles approximately 1.6 lakh moves annually, reflecting the scale of its relocation operations.

Transportation Has Evolved Beyond the Traditional Moving Truck

Moving technology is no longer limited to putting household goods into a vehicle and sending them to the destination.

APML has developed specialised transportation solutions for different requirements.

Its infrastructure includes 1,800+ GPS-enabled vehicles, supported by online consignment tracking.

The company's specialised solutions include:

- Smart Vehicle for household goods transportation

- Trucking Cube providing dedicated space for consignments

- Steel LED/LCD Box designed for transporting televisions and screens

- Flexi Deck Truck with a multi-level configuration for better utilisation of transportation space

The Trucking Cube is particularly designed around keeping a customer's belongings together during transportation, with APML highlighting zero transshipment as one of its features.

These solutions form part of APML's broader effort to bring specialised transportation infrastructure into the relocation process.

Storage Is Also Part of the Moving Journey

The moving date and the move-in date do not always coincide.

Customers may need to vacate their existing property before the new home is ready, while businesses may require temporary space during an office transition.

APML provides warehousing and storage solutions supported by approximately 6 million sq. ft. of warehousing space.

This infrastructure gives customers and businesses an additional option when their belongings need to be stored between stages of a relocation.

Relocation Services for Homes, Vehicles and Businesses

APML's services extend beyond household shifting.

Its relocation portfolio includes:

- Household Relocation for domestic moves across India.

- International Moving for customers relocating across borders.

- Car Transportation for customers who need their vehicles moved as part of a relocation.

- Office and Corporate Relocation for businesses managing workplace and employee mobility.

- Warehousing and Storage for customers and organisations requiring temporary or longer-term storage.

This range allows relocation requirements to be planned around the customer's actual circumstances rather than treating every move as a standard household shipment.

How Customers Can Verify Original Agarwal Packers and Movers

For anyone searching for the Original Agarwal Packers and Movers, a few simple checks can help establish whether they are dealing with APML.

- Check the company name:

APML is a single registered Limited company ("Ltd.") with the ROC, Govt. of India, whereas lookalike and similar copycat entities operate as unorganised proprietorships or unregistered businesses without establishment

- Check the official website:

The official APML website is www.agarwalpackers.com.

- Check the Company Logo:

The official company with the photo of Mr Ramesh Agarwal in his cap (The man with the cap), with APML written below it.

- Booking Number: Authentic bookings are managed exclusively through the centralised booking number (+91) 9 300 300 300.

- Check the quotation and documentation:

Before making a payment or handing over belongings, customers should review the details of the proposed relocation service.

These checks can help customers make sure that the company they contact is the one they intend to hire.

The Importance of Looking Beyond a Familiar Name

A moving company's name is only the starting point.

Customers entrust movers with furniture, electronics, documents, household possessions and personal belongings. That makes the identity of the service provider an important part of the booking decision.

For Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited, the combination of its 1987 legacy, nationwide network, international reach, specialised transportation solutions and warehousing infrastructure represents the organisation behind the brand.

As customers continue to search online for moving services, taking a moment to verify the company can help avoid unnecessary confusion.

For authentic information about Original Agarwal Packers and Movers - Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited, customers can visit: www.agarwalpackers.com

Agarwal Packers and Movers Delhi Office Address :

Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd.

3rd Floor, Wedding Mall, Plot No 1 To 12, Gold Souk Mall, Sharda Niketan Road,North West Delhi, New Delhi, 110034 - (India)

Agarwal Packers and Movers Hyderabad Office Address :

5-9-58/1-15, 702, 7th Floor, Babu Khan Estate, Basheer Bagh Hyderabad - 500001 (Telangana) - India

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)