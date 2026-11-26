VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26: Walk up to Cornea's booth at DIDAC India 2026 and you won't find products lined up on shelves. You'll find a school. Cornea EduVerse, the company's working smart school model, is open at Booth M22 at the 16th edition of the show, running November 25 to 27 at BIEC, Bengaluru.

Most schools buy technology one piece at a time, often from different vendors. EduVerse shows what happens when every room is planned together, with one team behind the hardware, the software and the service.

The smart classroom is the heart of it. Cornea's latest Interactive Flat Panel, a 4K Android 16 display, runs Cornea Class AI, the company's own AI teaching software. Teachers use it to draft lesson plans and tests, choose from more than 100 teaching tools and pull up any of 30,000+ 3D models mid-lesson. The AI Pen works in 196 languages, so students can learn in the language they think in. It is AI in education the way teachers actually want it: less paperwork, more teaching.

The rest of the campus is just as hands-on. There is a VR Lab where students explore science in 3D, an IT Lab with Cornea Axis series All-in-One PCs and smart tablets, digital notice boards, a touch screen kiosk for visitors, and the Orator series digital podium for assemblies and auditoriums.

"Every time I visit a school, I see the same thing. The investment has been made, the screens are on the wall, but the teachers are still on their own. Either the technology is too complicated, or the support disappears after installation. EduVerse is our answer to that. A school in a small district town deserves the same classroom as one in Bengaluru or Delhi, and that's what we're building," said Ankit Garg, Founder & Director, Cornea.

Visitors can teach a short lesson with Cornea Class AI, try the VR Lab and sit down with Cornea's team to plan a setup for their own school. Government schools can buy through the GeM portal.

Visit Cornea EduVerse at Booth M22, BIEC Bengaluru, November 25 to 27, 2026.

About Cornea: Cornea, a brand of Aadrika Automation OPC Private Limited, is a Pune-based manufacturer of Interactive Flat Panels, LED video walls, digital podiums, kiosks, All-in-One PCs and AI education software for schools, enterprises and government institutions across India.

Visit: corneaworld.com

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