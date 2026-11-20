VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: ATROS Water, the consumer brand of Aqua Tech RO Systems Private Limited, is highlighting its technological collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad, following the issuance of an institutional certificate in November 2022.

The certificate, issued by CSIR-IICT's Membrane Separations Group, describes the technology incorporated in the ATROS Alkaline Water Ionizer and documents the institute's statements regarding the potential health benefits of the water produced by the system.

The certificate refers to ATROS ionized water as "immunity booster water" and discusses its potential benefits in relation to hyperacidity and joint pain. These statements form part of the institute's documented communication concerning the technology.

ATROS is bringing these documented statements to the attention of consumers as part of its commitment to indigenous engineering, research-led innovation and transparent communication.

The technology incorporates an indigenous cation transfer membrane and inert electrodes coated with noble elements such as platinum. The certificate also describes the production of alkaline ionized water at different pH levels, including pH 8.5.

Founded by Dr. Sachin Deshmukh, ATROS has focused on developing water treatment and ionization technologies in India. The company's collaboration with CSIR-IICT represents an important milestone in its journey to build indigenous engineering capabilities for the Indian water technology sector.

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