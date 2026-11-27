PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 27: DAB Pumps, a global manufacturer of water handling and pumping systems, has unveiled its EsyBox Line of smart electronic pressure booster pumps in India. The launch was marked by a showcase event in Ahmedabad, organised in association with the company's authorised distributor, Hydrovision Pumps.

Designed for residential, commercial and industrial applications, the EsyBox series integrates variable frequency drive (VFD) inverter technology, an expansion tank, sensors and wireless connectivity into a compact, ready-to-install system. It automatically adjusts motor speed according to real-time water demand, helping maintain consistent water pressure while reducing electricity consumption and preventing water hammer.

Speaking at the launch, Satish Kasturkar, Head, India Operations, DAB Pumps, said, "Our focus is on bringing technologies that combine performance, energy efficiency and ease of use to India customers. The EsyBox series reflects this approach through an integrated solution that simplifies installation and operation and delivers consistent water pressure. We see considerable potential for such smart pumping systems across residential and commercial segments. Our partnership with Hydrovision Pumps is important to strengthening our presence in Gujarat, and we will continue to support our channel partners through technical assistance, training and market development."

The range addresses the growing demand for reliable and efficient water pressure management in apartments, independent homes, villas, hotels, hospitals and commercial establishments. Its compact design also offers an alternative to conventional booster pump installations that require multiple components and additional space.

Jignesh Shah, Director, Hydrovision Pumps Pvt. Ltd., "DAB entered India in 2025 with a vision to bring Italian technology, innovation and reliable pumping solutions to the market. Since the, it has established its presence in Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru, Telangana and Delhi-NCR, and is now expanding its reach in Gujarat. This progress reflects the growing trust of customers and channel partners. EsyBox is at the centre of this journey. Its combination of intelligent technology, variable-speed control and compact design offers a differentiated solution for modern residential and commercial buildings."

Explaining the technology, Alberto Sartorato, Trainer Engineer at DAB Pumps, said, "EsyBox brings together the pump, inverter, expansion tank and electronic controls in a single integrated system. The variable-speed technology responds to changes in water demand, helping maintain constant pressure while optimising energy consumption. The connected features also allow users to monitor performance and access diagnostic information, making operation and system management more convenient."

The series features built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for remote monitoring, diagnostics and performance alerts through DAB's connected application ecosystem. Water-cooled motors and sound-dampening enclosures support quieter operation, making the systems suitable for indoor installations.

The range includes EsyBox Pop and EsyBox Mini for compact domestic applications, EsyBox for homes and villas, EsyBox Diver for submerged and cistern installations, and EsyBox Max for larger residential complexes, hotels and commercial buildings. The units offer vertical, horizontal and wall-mounted installation options, while multi-pump configurations cater to higher-demand requirements.

DAB Pumps operates in more than 120 countries, with manufacturing facilities in Italy, Hungary and China. Its portfolio includes pumping solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural and wastewater applications, as well as products such as Euroswim, Jet and Feka.

For product details and specifications, visit DAB EsyBox Line or DAB Pumps.

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