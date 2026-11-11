Darwinbox Launches Claude Connector With 280+ HR Tools Across the Employee Lifecycle

BusinessWire India

Singapore / San Francisco (California) [US], November 11: Darwinbox, a leading global HR Technology platform, today announced its availability in Claude, combining Claude's intelligence with Darwinbox's deep context of the organization's people, policies and HR workflows.

AI assistants are where work begins. But without organizational context, even the smartest AI falls short. Darwinbox closes that gap with one of the most comprehensive HR connectors, giving Claude secure, permission-aware access to 280+ tools, including 100+ actions, across the entire employee lifecycle. Employees and managers can ask a question, make decisions, and complete tasks in the same conversation, from applying leave, filing expenses to shortlisting candidates, and initiating onboarding. Every action follows the permissions, approvals, and controls their organization already has in Darwinbox.

"HR holds some of the richest context in any enterprise: who people are, how teams are structured and which policies apply where. With Darwinbox in Claude, we're bringing that context together with Claude's intelligence, so employees, managers, and HR can make decisions and act in the same conversation," said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Darwinbox. "We strongly believe that open interoperability is key to unlocking AI's potential in an Enterprise. We started as the first MCP server in HCM with 20 tools, more than a year ago. Today we are the most comprehensive HR connector on Claude with more than 280+ tools, and we'll keep extending what AI can do for our customers," he added.

"We want every team in our company to work with AI by default, and that only works when AI understands how our organization actually runs," said Bhavin Turakhia, Founder, Zeta, Neo, Radix, Titan. "Darwinbox brings our org and HR context into every tool our teams use, from Claude and other AI assistants to the custom agents we build in-house. People get answers and get work done without switching apps. Darwinbox has consistently stayed ahead of the curve on AI capabilities, and for a tech-first organization like ours, that has made it far simpler to build agile and efficient AI-first teams."

The launch builds on Darwinbox Cortex, its AI-native HCM platform rebuilt from the ground up with intelligence at its core.

Darwinbox in Claude goes beyond answers:

- Everyday work, done in a conversation. Apply for leave, regularize attendance, request a shift change, or file an expense report directly on Claude.

- A complete hiring workspace for recruiters. Beyond everyday transactions, it takes on a strategic priority: finding the right talent. A recruiter can shortlist candidates, schedule interviews, record feedback, send pre-offers in bulk, or initiate onboarding without leaving Claude.

- Specialist agents with interactive UI. The same connection gives Claude access to Darwinbox's Recruiter Agent, Employee Support Agent and Onboarding Agent, each with interactive screens powered by A2UI (Agent-to-user Interface) right within Claude.

Extending access to industry's first Context Graph: When a question goes beyond a single action, Claude can turn to the Darwinbox Context Graph, the industry's first: a live map of how an organization's people, roles, policies and workflows fit together. The result is answers grounded in how the organization runs.

Secure and governed by your permissions: Every action runs as the signed-in user, with their existing Darwinbox role permissions applied. Users see and do only what their role allows, and Claude asks them to confirm every update before anything changes in Darwinbox.

In May 2025, Darwinbox became the first major HCM platform globally to launch its own Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. Today, it connects Darwinbox to AI assistants and workplace apps including Claude, Slack, and Microsoft Copilot, bringing HR context to where work already happens.

Darwinbox connector is available now in Claude Marketplace.

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