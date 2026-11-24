VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 24: NAREDCO NextGen, the youth wing of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), is set to organise the NAREDCO NextGen Leadership Conclave 2026 on 2 December 2026 in Gurugram, Haryana, with the support of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. Presented by Adani Cement, the Conclave will bring together young leaders from the real estate sector, developers, next-generation representatives of family-owned businesses, investors, policymakers and industry experts on a common platform to deliberate on emerging opportunities and significant developments shaping India's real estate sector.

The Conclave will feature discussions around key themes: Data Centres, REITs & REIT IPOs, and Family Offices - Fundamentals & Structure. The sessions will explore the growing role of institutional capital in real estate, opportunities in India's expanding data centre ecosystem, professionalisation of family-run enterprises, succession planning and the importance of structured wealth management.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO, said, "India's real estate sector is continuously evolving with the emergence of new investment avenues and asset classes. Institutional capital, REITs and digital infrastructure are creating new opportunities for the sector's expansion and diversification. At the same time, professional governance and leadership development will be essential for building strong and sustainable real estate businesses."

As India's real estate sector continues to mature, the focus is expanding beyond traditional residential and commercial development towards a more diverse range of business and investment opportunities. Growing participation from institutional investors, emerging asset classes such as data centres and evolving capital market instruments are opening new avenues for developers and investors. Meanwhile, the importance of professional management and succession planning in family-owned real estate businesses is also gaining prominence.

Mr. Parveen Jain, President, NAREDCO, said, "For the real estate sector to move into its next phase of growth, businesses must prepare themselves to adapt to changing investment trends, emerging asset classes and evolving market requirements. REITs can provide new opportunities for capital mobilisation, while data centres present promising avenues for investment and development. Equally important is the need to establish strong governance frameworks and ensure leadership continuity in family-owned businesses. Platforms such as NAREDCO NextGen can play a significant role in preparing emerging leaders to understand and capitalise on these opportunities."

Speaking about the upcoming conclave, Mr. Jay Morzaria, Chairman, NAREDCO NextGen said, "It is becoming increasingly important for the next generation of real estate leaders to understand emerging asset classes, evolving investment structures and professional business practices. The objective of this conclave is to bring young entrepreneurs and experienced industry leaders onto a common platform, enabling them to exchange ideas and explore opportunities that will shape the future direction of the sector."

Mr. Ravi Reddy, President, NAREDCO NextGen, said, "The real estate sector is moving towards greater institutional participation, emerging asset classes and more structured business models. Data centres and REITs are creating new opportunities for developers, while professional management, governance and succession planning are becoming increasingly important for family-owned businesses. This conclave will provide an important platform to discuss these developments and their wider implications for the industry."

Mr. Siddharth Jain, President, NAREDCO NextGen NCR, said, "Delhi-NCR's real estate market is entering a new growth phase, driven by residential and commercial development, technology-led infrastructure and emerging investment opportunities. With rising demand for AI, cloud computing and digital services, data centres are becoming an important asset class, while REITs offer structured investment opportunities by connecting real estate with capital markets. The next generation of developers must look beyond conventional development and embrace technology, institutional investment and professional business management to drive sustainable growth."

The conclave will provide emerging entrepreneurs, real estate investors, financial institutions, technology innovators and other industry stakeholders with an opportunity to exchange ideas, explore new partnerships and gain insights into the evolving dynamics of India's real estate sector.

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