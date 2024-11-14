Dettol Banega Swasth India - Dettol Climate Resilient School Launches Dettol School Radio Podcast to Create Force of Inspiring Young Climate Advocates

BusinessWire India

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 14: Reckitt, world's leading consumer health and hygiene company, along with partner Plan India and OHO radio under its flagship campaign Dettol Banega Swasth India, announced the India's first School Radio Podcast focusing on climate change. A dedicated platform promoting Mission LiFE - sustainable lifestyles for health and climate resilience is co-created with the kids from schools across Uttarakhand. The podcast was launched at Raj Bhawan, Dehradun, in the presence of Lt General Gurmit Singh, Governor, Uttarakhand.

Embodying the ethos of Government of India's Mission LiFE curriculum, Dettol School Radio Podcast, a joint effort between Dettol Banega Swasth India and OHO Radio, aims to inspire students and communities to adopt environmentally responsible practices, contributing to a healthier, more resilient India. The podcast, hosted by RJ Kaavya, seeks to inspire youth to become responsible stewards of climate resilience and public health, fostering skills that contribute to a healthier and more sustainable world. Designed to deepen environmental awareness among youth while enhancing communication and presentation skills, the podcast will empower children to think differently.

In his keynote speech, Lt General Gurmit Singh, Governor of Uttarakhand, emphasised the importance of youth taking active roles in environment conservation and health initiatives. He said, "I would like to congratulate Reckitt for this initiative which is launched at right time when Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on 9th November, on the occasion of Uttarakhand Foundation Day, urged 9 key pledges which focused on climate, environment and local culture. Uttarakhand is a land of remarkable biodiversity, where nature and culture intertwine in every heartbeat of its people. The state's festivals are more than celebrations - they are truly reverence for the planet. In this regard, Dettol climate resilient school initiative is a tribute to the state's legacy, empowering the children of Uttarakhand to be the torchbearers and illuminating the state's uniqueness to the global stage such as in UNFCCC CoP 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan this year. Through them the spirit of Uttarakhand will echo far beyond the mountains, inspiring the world with their active stewardship of nature."

Ravi Bhatnagar, Director of External Affairs and Partnerships, SoA, Reckitt, said, "At Reckitt, we believe that true transformation comes when individuals, especially young people, take ownership of the issues that impact them and their communities. Bearing the flag of Mission LiFE, Dettol School Radio Podcast by Dettol Climate Resilient Schools will allow us to combine awareness with action and inspire the next generation to adopt healthy, sustainable practices that benefit society and the planet alike. Dettol Banega Swasth India is committed to fostering these values, and I am honoured to see this vision come to life. Together, with the support of the Uttarakhand government and our future advocates, we hope to create a powerful movement for a cleaner, greener future."

The Dettol Climate Resilient project partnered with OHO Radio, Uttarakhand's widely known local digital radio platform, to develop this first-of-its-kind initiative. As part of the project, students from climate-resilient schools in Uttarakhand will become junior radio jockeys (RJs) for school broadcasts on OHO Radio, creating and recording shows on topics like climate, nature, and space. Their voices will help create a ripple effect, inspiring others to adopt Mission LiFE practices and prioritise sustainable living.

RJ Kaavya said, "Today, the Dettol Banega Swasth India School Radio Podcast logo was unveiled by the Hon'ble Governor and Ravi Bhatnagar, Director External Affairs and Partnerships, SOA, Reckitt. This marks a significant step towards raising awareness among children about health and hygiene. Through the OHO Radio platform, children will take on the role of RJ, hosting 24 episodes every Sunday from 11 AM to 12 PM, spreading valuable messages on cleanliness and wellness. Their voices will help promote health and hygiene across the country, contributing to the vision of a healthier India. The presence of the Hon'ble Governor and Ravi Bhatnagar made this launch even more inspiring and impactful."

Dettol School Radio Podcast is grounded in educating students on the science and link between hygiene practices and environmental sustainability. Aiming to bring 1300 scholarships, 100 each from each 12 districts of the state by involving children in driving local actions and exploring solutions to protect nature, the project instills environmental responsibility and conscious lifestyles from an early age, resonating with the Government's call for sustainable habits.

The Dettol Climate Resilient School Project, under the visionary leadership of Reckitt and implementation of Plan India, has emerged as a crucial initiative aligning with Government of India's national green goals. This innovative project has demonstrated a profound commitment to environmental sustainability, education, and community engagement, contributing significantly to the broader vision of a greener and more resilient India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)