Dettol Introduces New Dettol Original Foaming Handwash, Elevating India's Most Trusted Handwash with Foam

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 14: Dettol, a pioneer in promoting and advancing handwashing practices, today announced the launch of the New Dettol Original Foaming Handwash. For decades, Dettol has helped shape hand hygiene habits in India through science-backed innovation and trusted germ protection. Dettol's iconic Original handwash is now available in an advanced foaming format, bringing Dettol Original's signature fragrance to the Dettol Foaming Handwash lineup.

While handwashing awareness has significantly increased over the years, effective handwashing remains a challenge. Indian mothers often worry that their children's hands are not fully clean even after handwashing, as most people, especially children, do not rub their hands long enough for handwash to spread effectively across the entire hand. Recognising this consumer insight and behaviour gap, Dettol Original, India's No. 1 handwash^, now comes in a foaming format that spreads to every corner of the hand and gives 10X better germ protection* vs ordinary liquid handwash.

By making superior germ protection easier, more convenient, and effective for everyday consumers, this launch reinforces Dettol's leadership in driving meaningful innovation for public health & hygiene while advancing its commitment to reach more people, in more communities - making practical, everyday products that empower individuals to care for themselves and the ones they love.

Speaking on the launch, Guntas Mudgal, Regional Marketing Director - Health, South Asia, Reckitt said: "For generations, families have relied on Dettol Original for trusted germ protection. However, we recognized that incomplete coverage during handwashing, especially among children, remained a key barrier to effective hand hygiene. By bringing our iconic Original variant into an advanced foaming format, we are making superior germ protection easier and more accessible in everyday life. Supported by a digital-first campaign and creator partnerships, this launch reflects our commitment to combining meaningful innovation with consumer-centric engagement to deliver Better Health in More Hands, Every Day."

Building on its consumer-first approach, Dettol is bringing the benefits of Dettol Original Foaming Handwash to life through the power of digital storytelling. By partnering with a diverse network of mega, macro and micro-influencers across India, the campaign is reaching consumers in seven regional languages through relatable content, simple DIY demonstrations and everyday household moments.

Popular digital creators such as Dharna Durga and Sukriti are helping showcase how the product's rich foam delivers wider coverage, better cleaning and superior protection compared to ordinary liquid handwash. Through culturally relevant, entertaining and easy-to-understand content, they are making hand hygiene education more accessible and engaging for families across the country.

As social media becomes an increasingly important touchpoint for product discovery and decision-making, these collaborations are helping spark meaningful conversations, build trust and encourage product trial. Combined with Dettol's extensive retail footprint, the campaign creates a seamless journey from awareness to purchase, making it easier than ever for consumers to choose a superior hand hygiene solution for their families.

The New Dettol Original Foaming Handwash is being launched all over India at a special trial price of Rs. 109 for the 250ml pump. The launch is supported by an integrated campaign encompassing TV, digital, and influencer outreach across India.

Link to TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1Z5isPPT3I

Link to Dharna Post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DfpYXqES_ti/?exln=MXBub3hvbm9vdG1vcw==

TVC Credits:

- Creative Agency: McCann India

- Production House: Picture Perfect Films

- Director: Milind Dhaimade

- Core Creative Team: Creative - Divya Bhatia, Jiya Minocha; Account Management - Saumya Sharma, Tanisha Sharma

*As tested invitro against indicator bacteria v/s liquid hand wash without active

^Based on NIQ RMS data for the Hand Wash Segment of Liquid Toilet Soaps Category, for the 12-month period ending September 2026, for the All India (U+R) total retail market (Copyright © 2026, Nielsen Consumer LLC)

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