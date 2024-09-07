Dhanuka Agritech Unveils Heartfelt Film Celebrating India's Next Generation of Farmers

ATK New Delhi [India], September 7: Dhanuka Agritech, a leading name in Indian agri-input, has released a touching new mini-feature film as part of its acclaimed 'India ka Pranam, Har Kisaan ke Naam' campaign. The film delivers a powerful message about the future of farming in India through the eyes of a young boy who dreams of becoming a farmer--a profession that nurtures the nation. Building on the momentum of the 2022 campaign, this second instalment has already garnered widespread attention. Teasers and social media buzz have created excitement, and today's release has been met with overwhelming appreciation. The film's simple yet profound message--the future of India lies in the hands of its farmers--is resonating deeply with audiences across the country.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=St1x3EjrpM0

Behind this impactful campaign is Dhanuka Agritech, which has been a trusted partner in Indian agriculture for 44 years. "We are thrilled to unveil this film," said Ratnesh Kumar Pathak, Senior Deputy General Manager at Dhanuka Agritech. "This initiative is a continuation of our mission to uplift and honor the farming community. Through this film, we challenge the outdated belief that brilliant young minds cannot pursue farmi-a profession that is the backbone of our country. Farming is not just a livelihood; it's a legacy, and we want to celebrate it. This film is our way of expressing deep gratitude to every farmer for their unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions."

For decades, Dhanuka Agritech has stood alongside Indian farmers, understanding their struggles, successes, and the tireless effort behind each harvest. The film serves as a tribute to those efforts, and a call to inspire the next generation to embrace farming with pride. It plants seeds of hope for a future that is rooted in the enduring values of agriculture, which remain integral to the fabric of India.

As the film reaches homes across the nation, it reinforces Dhanuka's ongoing commitment to supporting the people who feed the country. This campaign celebrates not just today's farmers, but also the future ones, reminding us that farming is more than a profession--it's a legacy worth cherishing and nurturing.

