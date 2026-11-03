Double The Scale: Tech Expo Gujarat 2026 Puts AI on Centre Stage

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 3: Tech Expo Gujarat 2026 is set to return from 27-29 November 2026 at the Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre (GUCEC), GMDC Ground, Ahmedabad. Supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, and organised as a non-profit initiative by 12 entrepreneurs, the event aims to strengthen Gujarat's technology ecosystem and connect businesses, technology providers, startups, investors and industry leaders.

Under the theme "Beacon of Rising Innovation & AI," the three-day event is expected to attract 15,000+ visitors, feature 250+ exhibitors and host leading speakers from the worlds of artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and technology.

A distinguished speaker lineup

Tech Expo Gujarat 2026 is convening industry leaders and technology experts to share insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, business growth and emerging technologies.

The announced speakers include:

- Peter Vesterbacka - renowned entrepreneur, investor, and the legendary former "Mighty Eagle" of Angry Birds.

- Vaibhav Sisinty - Founder of GrowthSchool and Outskill, entrepreneur and AI educator, known for his work in growth marketing and AI education.

- BK Shivani - renowned spiritual teacher, motivational speaker, and a prominent face of the Brahma Kumaris movement.

- Shri Chandubhai Virani - Founder and Director of Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd., recognised for building one of India's prominent FMCG brands.

- Pinal Dave - Database performance consultant and author, known for his work in technology education.

Additional speakers and program details will be announced through the official Tech Expo Gujarat website.

Building on the success of 2024

The 2024 edition of Tech Expo Gujarat drew 8,000+ visitors and 125+ exhibitors, creating a platform for technology companies to showcase their solutions and connect with businesses across industries.

The event received participation and encouragement from prominent business and industry leaders, including Savjibhai Dholakia of HK Exports, Chitrak Shah of Shivalik Group, Shalin Sheth of Advait Energy Transitions, Ramesh Marand of Tridhya Tech and other leaders who recognise the importance of technology adoption in Gujarat.

Building on this momentum, the 2026 edition aims to expand participation, create more business opportunities and help organisations discover practical technology solutions.

Technology for every industry

Tech Expo Gujarat 2026 will connect technology providers with businesses seeking solutions across multiple sectors, including:

- Manufacturing, engineering and industrial automation

- Retail, e-commerce and logistics

- Healthcare and pharmaceuticals

- Education and skill development

- Agriculture, textiles and energy

- Artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity and enterprise software

The expo will enable small and medium-sized enterprises, manufacturers, entrepreneurs and established businesses to explore new technologies, connect directly with solution providers and identify opportunities to improve productivity and operational efficiency.

Startups and innovators will also have opportunities to showcase their products, engage with prospective customers and investors, and build valuable business relationships.

A non-profit initiative driven by entrepreneurs

Tech Expo Gujarat is driven by a group of 12 entrepreneurs united by a shared vision: to strengthen Gujarat's technology ecosystem and create more opportunities for technology companies and businesses.

With the support of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, the initiative aims to encourage knowledge sharing, collaboration, innovation and wider technology adoption rather than focusing solely on commercial exhibition activities.

By connecting technology providers with businesses that need their solutions, the expo seeks to bridge the gap between innovation and practical business outcomes.

Gujarat's opportunity to lead the next wave of technology adoption

As artificial intelligence and automation reshape businesses worldwide, adopting and implementing technology is becoming increasingly important for organisations of every size.

Tech Expo Gujarat 2026 aims to help businesses understand these changes, discover relevant solutions and connect with the people building the next generation of technology.

With a growing exhibition, an expanding speaker lineup and participation expected from multiple industries, the event aspires to contribute to Gujarat's emergence as a stronger hub for technology, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Event details

- Event: Tech Expo Gujarat 2026

- Dates: 27-29 November 2026

- Venue: Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre (GUCEC), GMDC Ground, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

- Supported by: Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat

- Theme: Beacon of Rising Innovation & AI

- Expected participation: 15,000+ visitors, 250+ exhibitors and 25+ speakers

For visitor registration, exhibition opportunities, sponsorships and event updates, visit https://www.techexpogujarat.com/

About Tech Expo Gujarat

Tech Expo Gujarat is an entrepreneur-driven initiative focused on strengthening Gujarat's technology and innovation ecosystem. Through exhibitions, speaker sessions and business networking, the platform connects technology providers, enterprises, startups, investors and industry leaders to encourage collaboration, digital transformation and the wider adoption of emerging technologies.

Media contact

Tech Expo Gujarat Organising Team Website: https://www.techexpogujarat.com/

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