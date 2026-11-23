VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23: With manufacturing facilities across Mumbai, Bhiwadi, Vadodara and Chennai, along with multiple sales offices, Dover Corporation continues to strengthen its presence across diverse industrial sectors in India, underscoring the country's growing strategic importance, with a focus on innovation, manufacturing and future-ready technologies. Its Bangalore Innovation Centre, which currently supports 15 operating companies through engineering design and software capabilities, is expanding its role as a central support hub. By bringing together key functional, engineering and digital capabilities, the centre will enable greater collaboration, operational efficiency and business growth across Dover's Indian operations.

Sharing his perspective on India's growth potential following a recent two-day visit, Richard J. Tobin, Dover's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "My visits to India always bring a sense of curiosity and energy. The Indian market has demonstrated tremendous potential since Dover first established its presence here. Our businesses in India have been gaining momentum across different product verticals, much more than initially expected. What is particularly encouraging is the evolution of the Indian market, not only in terms of technology but also in customer expectations and the overall B2B business environment. We see significant opportunities to further strengthen our operations and grow our businesses in the country."

Tushar Banerjee, Vice President and Managing Director, Dover India, said, "India offers tremendous opportunities for growth across manufacturing, engineering and technology. Our focus is to build a strong, integrated ecosystem that enables all our operating companies to leverage shared capabilities and expertise. The Bangalore Innovation Centre will play an important role in this journey by bringing together functional and technology support, strengthening collaboration and helping our businesses become more efficient and competitive. We see India not just as a manufacturing destination but as a significant hub for talent, innovation and business growth."

Highlighting the importance of digital transformation, Girish Juneja, SVP and Chief Digital Officer, Dover Corporation, said, "Digital transformation is central to the future of our businesses. Our Bangalore Innovation Centre is an important part of global shared capabilities that provide engineering expertise, software and artificial intelligence capabilities and other emerging technologies to accelerate innovation across Dover's operating companies. Expanding this support will help unlock further opportunities to leverage AI, advanced digital tools and connected engineering solutions, ultimately improving operational efficiency and accelerating product development."

During his India visit, Mr. Tobin also inaugurated the recently acquired Leistung Engineering facility in Ahmedabad. Leistung will become part of OPW, a Dover operating company headquartered in Hamilton, Ohio, USA, with an established presence in Mumbai. The integration will further strengthen Dover's Indian manufacturing footprint and extend the support ecosystem of the Bangalore Innovation Centre to another operating company.

David Malinas, President of OPW, said, "We are pleased to welcome Leistung to OPW and Dover. We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we bring together Leistung's expertise with OPW's capabilities in cryogenic and biopharma solutions. Along with Dover's broader engineering, technology and business ecosystem, together, we are well-positioned to deliver even greater value to our customers."

Dover is also strengthening its focus on climate and sustainability-led technologies, particularly in cryogenics, hydrogen and carbon dioxide (CO2) solutions. With India's evolving industrial landscape and increasing emphasis on clean energy, the company sees significant opportunities to develop innovative solutions that address future market requirements.

Mr. Tobin's India visit reinforces the company's long-term commitment to the country, with a clear emphasis on building an integrated business ecosystem where manufacturing strength, engineering excellence, digital innovation and shared functional capabilities collectively drive growth across its operating companies.

About Dover Corporation

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, USA. Through its global network of operating companies, Dover delivers innovative equipment, components, software and services across multiple industrial markets.

Website: www.dovercorporation.com

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