DS Group's Catch Introduces India's First Ginger Garlic Paste Squeezy Bottle, Unveils New TVC 'Squeezy Hai, Easy Hai'

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 2: Catch Salt & Spices, one of the popular brands under Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, has unveiled a new television commercial for Catch Ginger Garlic Paste, introducing the category's first Squeezy bottle in India. Conceptualised by VML India, the campaign is built around the line 'Squeezy Hai, Easy Hai' and puts everyday kitchen convenience at the heart of the communication.

The Catch Ginger Garlic squeezy bottle TVC brings the spotlight on a cooking essential that consumers have loved and widely embraced. With the squeezy bottle, Catch is upgrading this much-loved product for greater everyday convenience. The TVC will run across television, digital and social media platforms pan India.

The film opens on a working woman racing against the clock in her kitchen as she prepares to cook before a morning meeting. She takes out a bowl of homemade ginger garlic paste from the refrigerator, only for it to slip from her hands and spill across the floor. Then she is found staring at the raw ginger and garlic on the counter, visibly exasperated at the thought of peeling, chopping and grinding a fresh batch once again. Just then, the Catch Ginger Garlic Paste squeezy bottle appears. And she is relieved that's she does not have to go through the grind of making it again and can attend the meeting as per schedule. The narrative reflects a reality for many urban households, where ginger garlic paste is a daily essential but making it at home is time-consuming and storing it is cumbersome. It also mirrors a wider shift in the category, as more consumers move from homemade paste to packaged ginger garlic paste.

Arnab Ghatak Choudhury, Sr. General Manager, Marketing, Catch Salt & Spices, DS Group, said, "Packaged ginger garlic paste is one of the fastest-growing kitchen categories and today's consumers want convenience without compromising on taste. Catch has always been synonymous with authentic flavour and our Ginger Garlic Paste features a thick, grainy texture, just like traditional homemade paste, making it the ideal kitchen substitute. The Catch Ginger Garlic squeezy bottle, a first in India in this category, makes one of the most-used ingredients in Indian cooking effortless and the 'Squeezy Hai, Easy Hai' TVC captures that simply."

Babita Baruah, CEO, VML India, said, "At VML, we believe powerful creative work starts with sharp consumer insights. Catch Ginger Garlic Paste's squeezy format is a brilliant example of simple packaging innovation solving a genuine everyday kitchen friction. Our 'Squeezy Hai, Easy Hai' campaign brings this functional ease to life through an engaging, relatable story rooted in everyday cooking routines, showing how convenience and authentic flavour can go hand in hand. When innovation genuinely lightens the daily routine, the brand narrative should feel just as seamless."

The squeezy bottle of Catch Ginger Garlic Paste is available pan-India across General Trade, Modern Trade outlets and all leading quick-commerce platforms, supported by point-of-purchase visibility at retail.

TVC Link: youtu.be/BLCfpJiPM44

About DS Group

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a one of the leading FMCG conglomerates and a Multi-Business Corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L'Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Golmol, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O & M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC.

For more information, please visit www.dsgroup.com.

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