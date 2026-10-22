EC-Council Expands Technology Risk Capabilities Through Acquisition of Cyber Insurance Academy

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22: EC-Council, creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential and a global leader advancing Cybersecurity and Responsible AI through its Adopt. Defend. Govern. (ADG) Framework, today announced the acquisition of Cyber Insurance Academy, the credentialing body for the cyber and AI insurance industries.

The acquisition expands EC-Council's capabilities into insurance at a time when technology is becoming increasingly embedded in the risks insurers assess, price and manage. Cyber Insurance Academy will continue to operate under its existing brand and leadership as an EC-Council Company, while expanding its portfolio beyond cyber insurance into AI risk, emerging technology risk and practical technology education for the broader insurance community.

For EC-Council, the acquisition supports its broader approach to Cybersecurity and Responsible AI, which brings together people, process and technology to help organizations build capability, manage risk and govern emerging technologies. Cyber Insurance Academy extends that approach into insurance by strengthening the knowledge and capabilities of the professionals responsible for understanding and transferring technology risk.

The acquisition also responds to a gap EC-Council has seen across the industry. The professionals responsible for assessing, pricing, placing, and managing cyber and AI risk, from underwriters and brokers to risk managers and claims professionals, rarely come from a technology background, while those with deep technical expertise seldom work in the language of insurance. Rather than entering insurance from the outside, EC-Council chose to join an organization already closing that gap from within the industry.

"Technology is now embedded across almost every dimension of enterprise risk, and managing that risk requires more than technical controls alone. It requires skilled people, accountable processes and the ability to understand how technology changes exposure," said Jay Bavisi, Founder & Group CEO, EC-Council. "Cyber Insurance Academy brings deep insurance expertise to that equation. Together, we can help build the technology fluency the insurance industry increasingly needs as cyber, AI and emerging technologies reshape the risk landscape."

Technology is already changing how insurers approach underwriting, claims, governance and risk management. AI is introducing new questions around accountability, liability and exposure, while autonomous systems, connected technologies and next-generation computing are creating increasingly complex forms of risk.

Cyber Insurance Academy has built its expertise at this intersection of technology and insurance. Its programs are designed for brokers, underwriters, claims professionals and risk managers and are accredited by CII, ANZIIF, RIBO and NIBA, with continuing education approval in more than 45 U.S. states.

The Academy's programs are developed by people who understand both the technology and the business of insurance, giving professionals the confidence to make sound decisions on technology risk and become true risk experts without needing to become technical experts.

Under EC-Council, cyber insurance will remain the Academy's core focus while its capabilities expand into three areas: AI risk, emerging technology risk and role-based technology education for insurance professionals.

The expanded portfolio will include education on how AI changes exposures, underwriting, claims and governance across insurance portfolios; emerging risks associated with technologies such as autonomous systems and quantum computing; and practical learning designed to help non-technical professionals understand the technologies behind the risks they place, price and manage.

The aim is not to chase every new technology trend, but to keep the insurance industry a step ahead of the risks it is increasingly being asked to cover.

"Every insurance professional is now a technology risk professional, whether they realize it or not," said Guy Simkin, Co-Founder and CEO, Cyber Insurance Academy. "Cyber is where we started, not where we stop. With EC-Council, we can take what we have built for cyber insurance to the wider industry, beginning with AI and the emerging risks that will increasingly shape insurance."

"The technologies influencing insurance risk are evolving rapidly, and the industry needs education that evolves with them," said Asaf Armoni, Co-Founder, CTO and COO, Cyber Insurance Academy. "EC-Council brings the technical depth and scale that allow us to expand our capabilities while staying focused on what insurance professionals need to make informed decisions."

The acquisition also provides Cyber Insurance Academy access to EC-Council's technical expertise, global network and cybersecurity and AI capabilities, while EC-Council gains a dedicated insurance education business with established industry relationships and credentialing expertise.

For learners, this means course material shaped by specialists who study emerging threats first-hand, and a broader catalogue developed faster, as technical content no longer needs to be sourced externally.

As part of this expansion, Cyber Insurance Academy has rebuilt its flagship Certified Cyber Insurance Specialist (CCIS) designation for the AI era. CCIS v2 includes new coverage of AI-driven threats, AI governance and the exposures AI creates across insurance portfolios.

The Academy will deliver its expanded portfolio through self-paced learning, role-based certifications, professional designations and enterprise programs for carriers, brokers and managing general agents seeking to strengthen technology capabilities across their teams.

Cyber Insurance Academy will continue under the leadership of Guy Simkin, Co-Founder and CEO, and Asaf Armoni, Co-Founder, CTO and COO. Its brand, leadership and cyber insurance foundation will remain unchanged, supported by EC-Council's broader technical and global capabilities.

About Cyber Insurance Academy

The Delaware company, Cyber Insurance Academy, is the credentialing body for the cyber and AI insurance industries is the credentialing body for the cyber and AI insurance industries. Built by the industry, for the industry, it trains brokers, underwriters, claims professionals and risk managers through its flagship Certified Cyber Insurance Specialist (CCIS) designation and is expanding its offering to deliver technology education on AI and emerging risks to the broader insurance community.

Its programs are accredited by CII, ANZIIF, RIBO and NIBA and are continuing education approved in more than 45 U.S. states. Cyber Insurance Academy is an EC-Council Company.

For more information, visit: https://www.cyberinsuranceacademy.com/

About EC-Council

Founded in 2001, EC-Council is a global cybersecurity and AI organization focused on building the skills, capabilities and systems required for a more secure digital future.

EC-Council created the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program and has certified more than 400,000 professionals across 174 countries. Its programs and credentials are used across government, defense, enterprise, and academia worldwide.

As an ISO/IEC 17024 accredited certification body, EC-Council's credentials are recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense under DoD Directive 8140 and are held by professionals across the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and leading global organizations.

As cybersecurity and AI converge, EC-Council is advancing Responsible AI through its proprietary Adopt. Defend. Govern. (ADG) Framework, bringing together people, process and technology to help organizations adopt AI responsibly, defend digital environments and govern emerging technologies with greater accountability.

The EC-Council ecosystem includes EC-Council, EC-Council University (ECCU), CodeRed, EC-Council Global Services (EGS), EC-Council Academia, and Aware.

CONTACT: press@eccouncil.org

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