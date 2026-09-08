Ed-a-Mamma Launches 'The World Is Ours' - Autumn Winter 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 8: Ed-a-Mamma, a conscious brand for kids founded by actor Alia Bhatt has introduced 'The World Is Ours', it's Autumn-Winter 2026 collection inspired by the ways children see and experience the world. Across ages 0-14, the collection brings together playful storytelling, conscious design and thoughtful details, with each category reflecting a different stage of childhood.

For 0-4 years, the collection draws inspiration from the natural world, with animal and outdoor inspired prints. Practical details are built into everyday pieces including cushioned knee patches on joggers that offer added comfort for babies as they crawl, toddle and discover.

For 5-14 years, the collection evolves with growing personalities and interests, drawing inspiration from sport and adventure, with nostalgic influences and styles made for moments of celebration.

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The girls' edit takes inspiration from sport and play, with easy silhouettes, bold number prints and playful detailing. From everyday separates to pieces made for more active days, the collection brings together comfort and personality, giving girls plenty of ways to mix, match and make each look their own.

For boys, denim takes centre stage, with a playful take on classic heritage styles. Flannel checks and repurposed denims bring newness to everyday favourites, while thoughtful details add a little character to pieces made to be worn, played in and lived in. 'The World Is Ours' is a celebration of childhood as it happens every day - discovering something new, finding what you love and making it your own. From the early years through to growing personalities, the collection brings together a mix of prints, colours, textures and details that reflect the different ways children express themselves.

Commenting on the launch, Alia Bhatt, Founder of Ed-a-Mamma, said, "Children see the world with so much curiosity. There's an imagination and sense of possibility in the way they look at even the simplest things and over the last 6 years that has always been a big source of inspiration for us at Ed-a-Mamma. We wanted this collection to feel fun and expressive, but also comfortable and practical. Because that's what children need from their clothes. At Ed-a-Mamma, we're also very conscious of the choices we make as a brand and of finding better ways to do things as we grow. For me, that's always been an important part of building this brand - creating something that children love, while being thoughtful about the world we're creating it in. There's something really exciting about imagining what that world can look like for them."

Ed-a-Mamma Autumn Winter 2026, The World Is Ours, is available at www.edamamma.com and across Ed-a-Mamma stores in Mumbai, Pune, Noida, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Raipur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Kochi.

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