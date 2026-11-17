BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: While organizations continue to invest heavily in technology, transformation and productivity initiatives, new research from Edenred India suggests that one of the most influential drivers of business performance may be hiding in plain sight: employee experience.

Edenred India recently launched Employee Engagement: An Economic Value Study (EVS) 2027, a landmark research initiative examining the relationship between employee experience, employee engagement and organizational performance in India.

The research found a significant 76% correlation between employee engagement and overall business performance, with strong positive relationships observed across key organizational outcomes including productivity, innovation, retention and workforce resilience. The findings suggest that organizations reporting higher levels of employee engagement are significantly more likely to report stronger business outcomes, reinforcing the connection between workforce experience and organizational success.

What the 76% means

The correlation measures how closely employee engagement scores track with reported business performance, on a scale where 100 represents a perfect relationship. A score of 76% indicates a strong, consistent link: organizations reporting higher engagement are significantly more likely to report stronger outcomes in productivity, innovation, retention and workforce resilience. The finding is drawn from survey responses collected across Indian organizations spanning technology, IT/ITeS, manufacturing, BFSI, retail, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and professional services.

The finding is based on survey responses from 120+ Indian organizations, collected between July and August 2026 by an independent research consultancy, and benchmarked against a global dataset of over 1,200 respondents across more than 20 markets, including the US, UK and Australia.

From chasing productivity to designing experience

One of the study's most significant findings is that no single initiative drives engagement on its own. While compensation remains a critical part of the employee value proposition, the research shows employees respond to organizations as integrated systems, not standalone programs. Recognition, career growth, leadership effectiveness, wellbeing, communication, purpose and belonging work together, and organizations offering this full mix consistently outperform those concentrating investment in a single area.

The study challenges the assumption that engagement can be managed through rewards or periodic surveys alone. Instead, it points to employee experience as a cumulative outcome of every interaction across the employee lifecycle, one that can be deliberately designed, measured and optimized like any other business function.

Commenting on the launch, Minaxi Indra, Managing Director, Edenred India, said, "Employee Engagement has simplistically been viewed as a cultural or HR priority by companies. The global and Indian workforce in particular, contrarily views it more wholistically. Our study based on detailed industry and user feedback, demonstrates positive organisational performance as an outcome of methodical, structured and layered Employee focused priorities."

She added, "While organizations today have become sophisticated at measuring financial performance, operational efficiency and customer outcomes, it is now imperative that we double down on understanding human experience enabled by technological advancements with the same level of rigor."

Through EVS 2027, Edenred India aims to advance industry understanding of the relationship between people, performance and business outcomes while providing leaders with practical guidance for building more resilient, productive and future-ready organizations.

Click here, to access the full report: Employee Engagement: An Economic Value Study (EVS) 2027.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)