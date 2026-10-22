Edgar & Ollie Press Launches Its School Publishing Programme for 2027-28, Bringing Educators Together to Rethink Future-Ready Learning

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 22: What should schools prepare children for in a world that keeps changing? That question ran through the Education Leaders' Conclave 2026, where Edgar & Ollie Press unveiled its school publishing programme for the academic session 2027-28. The event brought together school leaders, educators, authors and guests for a conversation about learning beyond marks, the changing role of teachers, and the knowledge, judgement, character and skills young people will need for the future.

Built on the 47-plus-year publishing legacy of Vidya Prakashan Mandir, Edgar & Ollie Press enters the school publishing landscape with an ambition to connect strong academic foundations with engaging classroom practice and thoughtfully integrated digital learning. The launch was not simply the unveiling of a new catalogue; it was also an invitation to educators and publishers to work together on learning that is purposeful, relevant and meaningful for children.

A ceremonial beginning, followed by a forward-looking vision

The programme opened with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by Saraswati Vandana. Mr Saurabh Jain, Managing Director of Edgar & Ollie Press, then welcomed the gathering and shared his vision for the organisation: to build on a trusted publishing legacy while moving towards a new learning vision-one that responds to the realities of today's classrooms and the aspirations educators hold for their students.

Three conversations on the future of education

The School of Tomorrow: Preparing Children for What Comes Next

The keynote address was delivered by Mr Amandeep Sandhu, Principal, Sherwood School, Nainital. Asking what we should prepare our children for, he offered a perspective on the enduring importance of knowledge, judgement, character and the ability to respond to change. His address placed the purpose of education beyond the immediate demands of examinations, towards helping students make sense of the world and meet its uncertainties with understanding and responsibility.

Beyond Marks: Building Future-Ready Learners

Dr Roma Smart Joseph, Professor, Isabella Thoburn College, Lucknow, explored the capabilities students need to thrive beyond the classroom. Her session focused on nurturing critical thinking, creativity, confidence and essential life skills. The message was clear: academic performance matters, but education must also help learners ask better questions, express ideas, solve problems and approach unfamiliar situations with confidence.

Leading Change Without Resistance

Dr Sneha Massey, Senior Educationist, addressed the practical challenge of leading change in schools. Her session considered how educational leaders can introduce new policies, technology and teaching methods-including changes associated with the National Education Policy (NEP)-in ways that are understood, accepted and effectively implemented. The discussion highlighted the importance of clear communication, thoughtful leadership and bringing teachers and school communities along in the process of change.

Together, the sessions connected three important questions for school education: what children need to learn, which capabilities will help them flourish, and how schools can lead improvement in practice. They also reinforced the value of dialogue between educators, school leaders and learning-resource partners.

A catalogue shaped around the needs of schools

Following the conclave sessions, the Edgar & Ollie Press catalogue for the academic session 2027-28 was launched by the dignitaries. Authors then introduced the unique selling points of their respective books, sharing the thinking and classroom purpose behind the collection.

The programme spans foundational learning from Nursery to UKG; English language and literature; Hindi; handwriting and writing development; general knowledge; moral science and life skills; reasoning and thinking skills; computer education; and ICSE/ISC Physics, Chemistry and Biology laboratory manuals. The collection includes Seesaw, Silver Lining, Grammar Bridge, Kumudini, Vyakaran Sutra, Lekhan Yatra, Writing Pathways, Growing Within, Fact Flow, Reasoning and Thinking Skills, Code Nova and laboratory learning resources. Together, these titles aim to support curriculum learning while encouraging curiosity, communication, reasoning, values and practical understanding.

Connecting books with digital learning through S.M.A.R.T.

Dr Rohit Khokher, Chief Technology Officer, presented the digital features embedded in the books and introduced the Edgar & Ollie Press mobile app, available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. He explained how the S.M.A.R.T. Learning Ecosystem is designed to extend learning beyond the printed page and provide useful support for both students and teachers.

The ecosystem brings together Smart Scan, Multimedia Content, AI Buddy, Revision Plus and Teacher Edge. These features are intended to connect books with supplementary digital resources, multimedia explanations, AI-supported doubt assistance, revision tools and teacher resources such as lesson plans, answer manuals and test generation. The approach is to complement-not replace-the printed book, giving schools a more connected set of learning and teaching resources.

By combining carefully developed print content with digital support, Edgar & Ollie Press aims to help make learning more interactive, accessible and flexible, while keeping the teacher and the classroom at the centre of the learning experience.

Recognising school leadership and the people behind learning

The conclave also made space to recognise the work of school leaders. Principals, managers and other dignitaries were presented with mementos in appreciation of their contribution to education and their role in shaping school communities. The gathering acknowledged that meaningful educational change depends not on any one institution or resource, but on the sustained efforts of educators, school leaders, authors and the wider school ecosystem.

The programme was hosted by Monica Johnson. Mr Pramit Samuel Johnson, Business Head, Edgar & Ollie Press, delivered the vote of thanks and closing reflections, acknowledging the speakers, authors, school leaders, guests and everyone who contributed to the conclave. Among the attendees were Mr Daniel Bhatti, Rajeev Dan F. Joseph, Rev. Anurag Peter, Rev. Prem Peter, Rev. Anugraha and Rev. Gagandeep Massih, along with educators and other invitees.

A publishing programme with a wider purpose

For Edgar & Ollie Press, the launch marks the beginning of a longer conversation with schools. Its 2027-28 programme brings together experienced authorship, editorial and production expertise, a broad range of school learning resources and a digital ecosystem intended to support classroom teaching. The larger aim is to contribute to learning that balances academic rigour with curiosity, critical thinking, creativity, communication, character and the ability to adapt to change.

As schools navigate evolving curricula, competency-based learning and the thoughtful use of technology, the conclave underscored a shared responsibility: to prepare children not only to answer questions in an examination, but also to ask questions, make sound judgements, work with others and continue learning throughout life.

Thoughtfully Designed. Meaningfully Learned. Future-Ready.

About Edgar & Ollie Press

Edgar & Ollie Press is an educational publishing initiative built on the 47-plus-year publishing legacy of Vidya Prakashan Mandir. Its catalogue spans foundational learning, English and Hindi language education, general knowledge, moral science, reasoning, computer education and science laboratory manuals. Through print resources and its S.M.A.R.T. Learning Ecosystem, the publisher seeks to support schools, teachers and students with engaging, accessible and future-oriented learning solutions.

Media and business enquiries

Edgar & Ollie Press Pvt. Ltd.

Website: www.edgarollie.com

Email: info@edgarollie.com

Corporate Office: G-8, Narain Manzil, 23 Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001

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