ELCIA Tech Summit 2026 Returns with a Bold New Theme: Intellect, Insight & Impact

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 31: The most anticipated technology gathering in Electronics City is back. ELCIA Tech Summit 2026 (ETS), the flagship event of the Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA), is set to return on 10th September 2026 at The Oterra, Electronics City, Bengaluru -- bigger, bolder, and more expansive than ever before.

This year's theme, Intellect, Insight & Impact, sets the tone for a day that goes beyond panels and presentations -- into the conversations, demonstrations, and connections that are shaping the future of technology for industries.

Building on the momentum of previous editions -- which featured thought leaders including Kris Gopalakrishnan (Co-founder, Infosys), T. V. Mohandas Pai (Chairman, 3one4 Capital), and N. R. Narayana Murthy -- ETS 2026 expands its canvas further, bringing together voices from across AI, robotics, manufacturing, healthcare, quantum computing, and the startup ecosystem.

What to Expect at ETS 2026

The summit will feature keynote addresses, expert panels, and deep-dive conversations spanning some of the most consequential technology themes of our time, reflecting the rising ambition of Electronics City as a global hub for GCCs.

The immersive Experience Zone offers live demonstrations and hands-on interactions with cutting-edge technology from India's most promising innovators. The evening will also witness Bangalore Paradigm -- an exclusive gathering of industry leaders that has become one of the most talked-about segments of the summit.

The summit will also recognize winners of the ETS Hackathon, celebrating the next generation of builders tackling real-world challenges in smart city applications.

"ETS has grown into something truly special -- a platform where the biggest ideas in technology find their audience. This year, we are taking that to a whole new level, and I cannot wait for the world to see what Electronics City has put together," said Nandini B, Chairperson, ELCIA.

"Electronics City is home to some of the most remarkable companies and minds in the world, and ETS is our way of celebrating that. With each edition, we have seen the energy, the conversations, and the ambition in this room grow -- and ETS 2026 is set to be our biggest and boldest yet," said Dr. Veerappan, Chairman, ELCITA.

Located in the heart of Electronics City -- home to over 200 companies across aerospace, defence, electronics, and IT. ETS is a reflection of ELCIA's vision to make Electronics City a global model for innovation-led industrial growth.

Registrations are now open. Visit https://elciatechsummit.in/ to secure your seat at ETS 2026 where intellect meets insight, and insight drives impact. Delegate passes are also available at https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/elcia-tech-summit-2026/ET00513398 at a nominal price of INR 1999 and student passes are available at a discounted price.

About ELCIA

Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA) is an industry body representing companies operating in Electronics City, Bengaluru -- one of India's largest electronics and technology manufacturing clusters. Established to promote industrial growth and collaborative development, ELCIA works closely with government, industry, startups, and academia to strengthen infrastructure, policy advocacy, and ecosystem enablement. The association plays a pivotal role in advancing electronics manufacturing, semiconductor innovation, skill development, and deep-tech capabilities. Through initiatives such as centres of excellence, tech hubs, and industry-led programs, ELCIA is committed to fostering indigenous innovation, enhancing global competitiveness, and building long-term institutional capacity within India's electronics ecosystem.

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